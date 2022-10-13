Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Apple May Beat Google's Pixel Tablet to the Smart Home Punch
The best kind of drama starts with iOS and Android. That’s why our ears perked up at the latest Power On newsletter on Bloomberg over the weekend. A report from author Mark Gurman suggests Apple is coming directly for Google with an iPad that docks just like the recently teased Pixel Tablet.
Gizmodo
Dyson's Even Brighter Laser Vacuum Does Away With the Annoying Trigger
Early last year, Dyson announced its V15 Detect cordless vacuum that introduced a laser on the cleaning head to illuminate dust and dirt particles so it was more obvious when floors were properly cleaned. Its follow-up is finally here. Now called the Gen5detect, it gains a brighter laser while finally getting rid of the trigger.
Comments / 0