Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
2022 Fall Festivals & Trunk or Treat Events in Texarkana And Surrounding Areas
Who's ready for all the little ghosts and goblins? It's time to start making our list and checking it twice for all the fun events going on in and around the Texarkana area for the kids. Here it is! The list so far for all the great Fall Festivals and...
5 Yummy Texarkana Restaurants That Are Worth The Wait
Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from. But they always seem to be super busy. So we asked you what five restaurants in Texarkana are worth the wait. You told us on Facebook what restaurants you would be willing to wait for. Here are your top 5 in no particular order.
Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?
Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
Get Your Dig On At The ‘Archeology Fair’ October 22 In Texarkana
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents 'Archeology Fair 2022' Saturday, October 22 at 10 AM at the Museum Of Regional History in Texarkana. The Museum of Regional History is located at 219 North Stateline in TexarkanaHere is what the Texarkana Museum systems had to say about the event. Join the Texarkana...
Texarkana Farmers’ Market Will Offer Market Boxes Again This Year
If you enjoyed the Market Boxes in the past from the Texas Farmers’ Market then you will be happy to know that they are doing it again this year. The program will run from Monday, October 17 and will go until Friday, November 18. You will need to pre-order...
Have you Tried the New Mexican Restaurant in Nash? Now Open
It's no secret Texarkana loves Mexican food! And with being said, There's a brand new restaurant that just opened in Nash, El Parian, in the former location of Fiesta House on New Boston Road. El Parian Mexican Food. It's been a long time coming but El Parian Mexican Food is...
‘The Lost City’ Is This Weeks Free Movies In The Park In Texarkana
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock movie "The Lost City" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
Will Fall Arrive In Texarkana Before The Goblins? Looks Like It
It just doesn't seem like fall when you're wearing shorts under your Halloween costume because it's too hot for jeans. Well, get ready Texarkana, looks like old man winter is wheezing in our general direction early next week and may stick around long enough to make All Hallows Eve feel just right.
‘Food Truck Fridays’ And More Things To Do In Texarkana
Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana and highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Food Truck Fridays. Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana. This Friday you can get some great food and dessert from 4 different vendors. 2. You can see...
Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana
A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
Texarkana-Area ‘Scouting For Food’ Bag Pickup Is This Saturday
Troops and Packs from the Caddo Area Council have been distributing grocery sacks this week all around the Texarkana area for the 2022 "Scouting for Food Drive" to benefit Harvest Regional Food Bank right here in Texarkana. What To Do?. Please load up your sack with non-perishable food items like...
Smell Twice as Nice with Buff City Soaps Now Open in Texarkana
Great news Texarkana! Buff City Soap is now open next door to Target in the Richmond Ranch Shopping Center. Buff City Soap in Texarkana is having its Grand Opening this weekend and Buff City is giving away one free bar of soap per month to the first 50 people through the door for a year. This offer is good Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Right now, customers get 20 percent off their total purchase, or 30 percent off if they spend $100 or more. Laundry soaps are 50 percent off and include BOGO Buy One Get One.
What Creature From The Creek Is Arkansas Most Famous Horror Villain?
As we get more into the month the Halloween decorations go up and the ghosts and ghouls are ready to go out and scare people in the night. Do you know what horror villain is the most famous in Arkansas?. We know that you can say Halloween without thinking about...
5 Things You Need to Know About ‘Oktoberfest On The Line’ in Texarkana
Get ready for a fun celebration in downtown Texarkana as we celebrate our Oktoberfest in a unique way as only Texarkana can celebrate. It's the first ever 'Oktoberfest On The Line' on Saturday, October 15. The weather should be perfect for all the family fun starting at 11 AM. What...
Casa Texarkana ’90’s Party’ October 15 In Texarkana
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a "90's Party" on October 15 in Texarkana. The "90's Party" will be on Saturday, October 15 at Northridge Country Club the party kicks off at 6:30 PM. This is what CASA had to say about their big fundraiser:. Join...
‘Food Truck Fridays’ Are Back In Downtown Texarkana
The city of Texarkana Texas is bringing its "Food Truck Fridays" back starting Friday in downtown Texarkana. This is what Vashil Fernandez from the city of Texarkana Texas had to say about the "Food Truck Friday's" Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th...
‘An Evening With The Phantom’ At The 1923 Banana Club In Texarkana
Texarkana's most unique night spot the 1923 Banana Club will have a very spooky show for you, "An Evening With The Phantom". Here is what the 1923 Banana Club had to say about this great show:. An Evening With The Phantom" is a Live Play and Dinner Show. This is...
The ‘Walk To End Alzheimer’s’ October 15 In Texarkana
The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Saturday, October 15th at Spring Lake Park located at 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana, Texas. This walk is held in communities throughout the country. This will be the second year for the walk to take place in Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department said about the upcoming walk:
I-30 Construction Will Cause Delays In Hooks And Leary Texas
There is ongoing construction on Interstate 30 which will affect people traveling East in the Hooks and Leary Texas area. The city of Texarkana had this to share from their Instagram page regarding the ongoing construction:. This is just a quick message from TxDOT Atlanta District to inform you of...
Don’t Panic! Texarkana Airport Will Have Emergency Drill Oct 11
If you see a lot of commotion at the Texarkana Regional Airport tomorrow Tuesday, October 11 don't worry too much, it's an emergency exercise. This is only a test. Emergency exercises like this are always a good thing. Why Is Texarkana Regional Airport Doing This Drill?. Every three years the...
