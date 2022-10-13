ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Operation Get Mom a House’ pays off big time as woman wins jackpot in Idaho lottery

By Daniella Segura
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Longing to spend more time with her children, a Utah woman started taking them on “regular road trips, something they all love doing together,” Idaho lottery officials said.

Rebecca Hooper’s road trips with her kids soon took on the name “ Operation: Get Mom a House, ” as the family would be sure to pick up some lottery tickets during their time away, Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Oct. 12, Facebook post.

Recently, Hooper’s kids suggested she drive “just a few hours to Idaho so she could play the lottery in hopes of winning big for a down payment,” the post said.

Hooper, who just started playing the lottery, “only buys a few tickets each time,” lottery officials said, and she uses her family’s birthdays when choosing numbers.

“On her most recent road trip to the KJ’s in Malad, she decided to play each set of birthdays for five days on Idaho Cash,” the post said.

On the last day she played, which was also the “last day the tickets were entered to win,” she took home the $92,200 jackpot, according to the post.

“I can’t believe ‘Operation Get Mom a House’ worked,” Hooper said, according to the post. “I am so thankful to have won and be closer to getting a house for me and my kids.”

Hooper plans to put to her winnings in savings, the post said.

Malad City is about 270 miles southeast of Boise.

