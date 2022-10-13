Read full article on original website
DC maintenance worker arrested for bringing registered gun on school property
WASHINGTON — A maintenance worker was arrested Monday for bringing a registered gun to a D.C. high school, authorities said. According to Metropolitan Police Department, the recovery occurred at Anacostia High School after police received a report of a weapon just before 10 a.m. The school requested a maintenance...
Police: 28-year-old man fatally shot in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Tuesday morning, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 21st Street Northeast, nearby H Street Northeast, before 6:10 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At...
Black, Hispanic drivers more likely to be stopped by police in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — A new report analyzing traffic stop data over a nine-month period in Virginia shows that Black and Hispanic drivers are disproportionately stopped by police in Virginia, more so than their white counterparts. They are also more likely to be searched and arrested, according to data. In...
1 person arrested for assaulting officer during protest outside Russian embassy, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer at a protest outside of the Russian embassy Monday evening, according to police. Protestors and counter-protestors gathered outside the Embassy of Russian Federation, located on Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, to stand with Ukraine in response to the 'mass terror unleashed on innocent civilians [in Ukraine]', a flyer stated. The mass rally in D.C., which was set to start at 6 p.m., was expected to be peaceful with officers present.
'I have allied myself with you guys' | Trove of messages shows Thomas Caldwell's involvement with Oath Keepers before Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — Five days before Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 election, Virginia resident Thomas Caldwell said he would start a civil war if former President Donald Trump didn’t remain in power, jurors heard Friday. Caldwell, a 68-year-old resident of Berryville, Virginia, is one of...
FBI blames pressure relief valve for frightening bangs at headquarters
WASHINGTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is calming fears of shots fired at the bureau's headquarters heard Tuesday night. Video captured the sound of rapid bangs that sound like rifle fire coming from the building in Northwest D.C. In the video, provided to WUSA9 from a person who...
Guns, racy texts lead day of testimony in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial
WASHINGTON — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes purchased more than $10,000 worth of firearms and equipment while traveling from Texas to D.C. ahead of Jan. 6, jurors heard Monday – roughly a quarter of the approximately $40,000 he allegedly spent on similar items in the weeks immediately before and after the joint session of Congress.
Fallen USCP Officer Billy Evans' son honors father in kayak expedition
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is when President Joe Biden and members of Congress paid tribute to slain USP officer Billy Evans on April 13, 2021. The son of late United States Capitol Police (USCP) Officer William 'Billy' Evans honored his father in a...
