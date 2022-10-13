WASHINGTON — A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer at a protest outside of the Russian embassy Monday evening, according to police. Protestors and counter-protestors gathered outside the Embassy of Russian Federation, located on Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, to stand with Ukraine in response to the 'mass terror unleashed on innocent civilians [in Ukraine]', a flyer stated. The mass rally in D.C., which was set to start at 6 p.m., was expected to be peaceful with officers present.

