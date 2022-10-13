ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Police: 28-year-old man fatally shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Tuesday morning, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 21st Street Northeast, nearby H Street Northeast, before 6:10 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At...
WASHINGTON, DC
1 person arrested for assaulting officer during protest outside Russian embassy, police say

WASHINGTON — A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer at a protest outside of the Russian embassy Monday evening, according to police. Protestors and counter-protestors gathered outside the Embassy of Russian Federation, located on Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, to stand with Ukraine in response to the 'mass terror unleashed on innocent civilians [in Ukraine]', a flyer stated. The mass rally in D.C., which was set to start at 6 p.m., was expected to be peaceful with officers present.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
