Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

See Tennessee Basketball’s Preseason Ranking

Tennessee men’s basketball is No. 11 in the Preseason AP Top 25 after winning 27 games, the SEC Tournament and making a run to the Round of 32 a season ago. The Vols are one of five SEC teams in the poll, coming in behind No. 4 Kentucky and No. 10 Arkansas and ahead of No. 15 Auburn and No. 20 Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Trolls Henry To’o To’o After Hype Video, Late Hit Against Vols

Tennessee’s players s̶e̶e̶m̶i̶n̶g̶l̶y̶ kept the receipts. Let’s go back a few days though. On Friday afternoon, Alabama football officially dropped their hype video for the Tennessee game, with none other than former Tennessee turned Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o providing the narration.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Safety Jaylen McCollough ‘Not Suspended’ Following Arrest

Tennessee was without a number of defensive backs in its win over then-No. 3 Alabama. The defensive backs are out for different amounts and different reasons. Corner Warren Burrell is out for the season. Corner Kamal Hadden was active and didn’t play in the win but should be back before too long. Christian Charles and De’Shawn Rucker exited the game with injuries in the final minutes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five Critical Moments: Tennessee Downs Alabama

Tennessee earned its first top 10 win since 2006 Saturday knocking off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49, at Neyland Stadium. The Vols jumped out to a 21-7 lead but Alabama came charging back, leading by a touchdown multiple times in the second half. Here are five critical moments on an exorcism...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

PFF Grades: Alabama At Tennessee

WR Jalin Hyatt — 82.6 (75 plays) QB Hendon Hooker — 81.7 (75 plays) RB Jabari Small — 71.3 (44 plays) RT Darnell Wright — 70.8 (76 plays) TE Princeton Fant — 67.7 (34 plays) TE Jacob Warren — 67.2 (43 plays) WR Ramel...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Four-Star Receiver Commits To Tennesse

Four-star South Carolina receiver Mazeo Bennett committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon as the good vibes continue in Knoxville following the Vols’ win over Alabama. The class of 2024 receiver committed to Tennessee over Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon and South Carolina. The high school junior is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Earns Generational Win, Ends Long List Of Droughts

Tennessee fans poured onto Shield-Watkins Field when Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal knuckled its way through the uprights in the south end zone of Neyland Stadium. The scene was reminiscent of another 24 years prior when Tennessee ended a long losing streak to hated rival Florida and fans tore down the uprights.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Players Celebrate Victory Over No. 3 Alabama

There was lots of celebrating to do inside Neyland Stadium when Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal wobbled through the uprights and Tennessee knocked off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49. It was the program’s first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006 and moved Tennessee to 6-0 for the first time...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Beats Alabama

Tennessee remained unbeaten on the season as Chase McGrath booted in a 40-yard field goal to beat Alabama, 52-49. Here’s four quick takeaways on a thriller. Tennessee’s red hot offensive starts that became frequent in Josh Heupel’s first season have been relatively rare this season. That changed on Saturday when Tennessee scored three touchdowns in its three first quarter drives.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Nick Saban said after Tennessee upset Alabama

Nick Saban and Alabama dodged a couple of bullets earlier this year in wins over Texas and Texas A&M. But the Crimson Tide couldn’t dodge a 3rd on Saturday in Knoxville against Tennessee. The Volunteers won 52-49 on Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Injury Report: Three Vols Inactive Against Alabama

Tennessee starters Cedric Tillman, Jaylen McCollough as well as back up Kwauze Garland are not available for Saturday’s rivalry matchup at Neyland Stadium. Tillman is missing his third straight game after undergoing “tight rope” ankle surgery after the Vols win over Akron. Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton have stepped up in Tillman’s absence and will be asked to do the same today.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win

Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: McGrath’s Field Goal, Fans Storm the Field in Epic Fashion

Shields-Watkins Field was absolutely chaotic when the clock hit zero against Alabama. And for good reason. As the last seconds were falling off the clock, Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath knocked through the game-winning field goal to defeat Alabama in Knoxville. And once the kick went through the uprights, it was nothing but pandemonium.
KNOXVILLE, TN

