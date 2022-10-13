Read full article on original website
Is Tennessee Teasing All-Black Uniforms For the Upcoming Halloween Game?
Tennessee has officially announced that the October 29 game against Kentucky will be a night game in Neyland Stadium. The Vols announced the game using a very interesting graphic on Monday. So let’s put on the speculation caps and see what we can come up with. The black background...
Alabama Can’t Escape The Madness of Tennessee in Latest SEC Shorts
Tennessee is once again in the spotlight of the latest sketch from SEC Shorts on Monday morning. In fact, this is the second week in a row with Tennessee as the focus after last week’s short following the win over LSU. Once Tennessee defeated Alabama behind the leg of...
See Tennessee Basketball’s Preseason Ranking
Tennessee men’s basketball is No. 11 in the Preseason AP Top 25 after winning 27 games, the SEC Tournament and making a run to the Round of 32 a season ago. The Vols are one of five SEC teams in the poll, coming in behind No. 4 Kentucky and No. 10 Arkansas and ahead of No. 15 Auburn and No. 20 Alabama.
Tennessee Trolls Henry To’o To’o After Hype Video, Late Hit Against Vols
Tennessee’s players s̶e̶e̶m̶i̶n̶g̶l̶y̶ kept the receipts. Let’s go back a few days though. On Friday afternoon, Alabama football officially dropped their hype video for the Tennessee game, with none other than former Tennessee turned Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o providing the narration.
Tennessee Safety Jaylen McCollough ‘Not Suspended’ Following Arrest
Tennessee was without a number of defensive backs in its win over then-No. 3 Alabama. The defensive backs are out for different amounts and different reasons. Corner Warren Burrell is out for the season. Corner Kamal Hadden was active and didn’t play in the win but should be back before too long. Christian Charles and De’Shawn Rucker exited the game with injuries in the final minutes.
Five Critical Moments: Tennessee Downs Alabama
Tennessee earned its first top 10 win since 2006 Saturday knocking off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49, at Neyland Stadium. The Vols jumped out to a 21-7 lead but Alabama came charging back, leading by a touchdown multiple times in the second half. Here are five critical moments on an exorcism...
PFF Grades: Alabama At Tennessee
WR Jalin Hyatt — 82.6 (75 plays) QB Hendon Hooker — 81.7 (75 plays) RB Jabari Small — 71.3 (44 plays) RT Darnell Wright — 70.8 (76 plays) TE Princeton Fant — 67.7 (34 plays) TE Jacob Warren — 67.2 (43 plays) WR Ramel...
BREAKING: Four-Star Receiver Commits To Tennesse
Four-star South Carolina receiver Mazeo Bennett committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon as the good vibes continue in Knoxville following the Vols’ win over Alabama. The class of 2024 receiver committed to Tennessee over Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon and South Carolina. The high school junior is...
Tennessee Earns Generational Win, Ends Long List Of Droughts
Tennessee fans poured onto Shield-Watkins Field when Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal knuckled its way through the uprights in the south end zone of Neyland Stadium. The scene was reminiscent of another 24 years prior when Tennessee ended a long losing streak to hated rival Florida and fans tore down the uprights.
Tennessee Players Celebrate Victory Over No. 3 Alabama
There was lots of celebrating to do inside Neyland Stadium when Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal wobbled through the uprights and Tennessee knocked off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49. It was the program’s first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006 and moved Tennessee to 6-0 for the first time...
Four Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Beats Alabama
Tennessee remained unbeaten on the season as Chase McGrath booted in a 40-yard field goal to beat Alabama, 52-49. Here’s four quick takeaways on a thriller. Tennessee’s red hot offensive starts that became frequent in Josh Heupel’s first season have been relatively rare this season. That changed on Saturday when Tennessee scored three touchdowns in its three first quarter drives.
CFB World Goes Wild As Tennessee Beats Nick Saban, Alabama
The Volunteers finally snapped their 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.
What Nick Saban said after Tennessee upset Alabama
Nick Saban and Alabama dodged a couple of bullets earlier this year in wins over Texas and Texas A&M. But the Crimson Tide couldn’t dodge a 3rd on Saturday in Knoxville against Tennessee. The Volunteers won 52-49 on Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the...
Injury Report: Three Vols Inactive Against Alabama
Tennessee starters Cedric Tillman, Jaylen McCollough as well as back up Kwauze Garland are not available for Saturday’s rivalry matchup at Neyland Stadium. Tillman is missing his third straight game after undergoing “tight rope” ankle surgery after the Vols win over Akron. Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton have stepped up in Tillman’s absence and will be asked to do the same today.
Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win
Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
Rick Neuheisel offers 1 criticism of Nick Saban after Alabama loss
Nick Saban lost to Tennessee on Saturday for the first time since taking over Alabama. According to one analyst, the longtime Bama coach made a big mistake at the end of the game. As CBS was conducting their postgame show following the Volunteers’ 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide, Rick...
WATCH: McGrath’s Field Goal, Fans Storm the Field in Epic Fashion
Shields-Watkins Field was absolutely chaotic when the clock hit zero against Alabama. And for good reason. As the last seconds were falling off the clock, Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath knocked through the game-winning field goal to defeat Alabama in Knoxville. And once the kick went through the uprights, it was nothing but pandemonium.
