Tennessee was without a number of defensive backs in its win over then-No. 3 Alabama. The defensive backs are out for different amounts and different reasons. Corner Warren Burrell is out for the season. Corner Kamal Hadden was active and didn’t play in the win but should be back before too long. Christian Charles and De’Shawn Rucker exited the game with injuries in the final minutes.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO