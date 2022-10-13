Read full article on original website
Christopher Hood, neo-Nazi leader, appointed lawyer as he faces public fighting charges
A Boston judge appointed neo-Nazi group leader Christopher Hood a lawyer Monday morning as he faces charges related to an alleged fight over the summer outside a drag queen story hour. West Roxbury Court First Justice Kathleen Coffey appointed Allston-based Attorney Simon Glik to represent Hood, who appeared in court...
Sherborn officer walks 219 miles across Mass. for police suicide awareness
Mental health awareness is crucial across all careers and organizations, and one police officer from Massachusetts is bringing it to light within his own industry by walking 219 miles through the state. Officer Doug Kingsley used to serve in the Army National Guard, and has been working for the Sherborn...
Marshfield, Plympton police seen arresting people at Sysco Boston strike
While continuing their strike, Sysco Boston workers were met with a massive police presence Monday morning. Plympton police made between 16 and 20 arrests at the sight of the strike, outside the Sysco Food Distribution plant, CBS Boston reported. Reasons for arrest varied from assault and battery to disorderly conduct. Police said they will continue to monitor the situation.
Westfield woman arraigned on federal charges of making bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital
BOSTON - A woman who allegedly called in a bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital in August pleaded not guilty to two criminal counts in U.S. District Court on Monday morning. Catherine Leavy, 37, of Westfield, was arrested on Sept. 15 and later indicted by a grand jury for...
Who killed Diane Lamarche-Leader? Angel Santiago trial seeks an answer
Two men were with Diane Lamarche-Leader the night she was beaten to death with a baseball bat before being left to burn in her Rutland home on Dec. 6, 2013. One of the men, Amador Roman, was temporarily living in the 53-year-old’s basement. He invited his friend Angel E. Santiago over to help the woman pack up to move. And after Lamarche-Leader and Roman smoked crack cocaine, the night ended in a brutal beating, robbery, burned home and stolen car.
Matthew Tidman, guard attacked by Shirley prison inmate, is off life support
The corrections officer who survived an alleged brutal attack by an MCI-Shirley prison inmate took an “unbelievable step” forward in his recovery, according to a union statement last week. Matthew Tidman, 36, was reportedly attacked by an inmate of the MCI-Shirley medium-security prison with a metal weight to...
Boston mayor ‘devastated’ over triple shooting in Dorchester
Gun violence erupted again in Dorchester on Sunday night with a triple shooting on Geneva Avenue, Boston police said as reported by NBC Boston. According to the outlet, two men and a woman were shot around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the two men in their mid-20s were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Sunday night, one man was in critical condition while the other was stable, NBC reported.
Man arrested after throwing someone through a North End window, police say
Boston police arrested a 23-year-old from Burlington on Saturday after he allegedly threw someone through a glass window near Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End. Carl Larson is charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property. Boston police say they approached an intersection near the bakery over the weekend where they heard multiple people yelling.
Roland Roberge, Crystal Blake identified as victims of Mansfield crash
A Massachusetts man and woman were identified by police Monday as the two drivers killed Saturday in a five-car pile-up on Interstate 495 in Mansfield. The Massachusetts State Police said the victims were Roland Roberge, of Norton, and Crystal Blake, of Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. Roberge was 27. Blake was 32.
About 20 striking Sysco Boston Teamsters arrested in Plympton, report says
Plympton police made between 16 and 20 arrests during an ongoing strike held by Sysco Boston workers on Monday, according to CBS Boston. Around 400 local and national Teamsters members, including Teamsters Local 653, were outside the Sysco Food Distribution plant, CBS Boston reported. Reasons for arrest varied from assault and battery to disorderly conduct, according to the report. Police said they will continue to monitor the situation but added there is no threat to the public.
Niece stabilized Mass. hiker on Mt. Garfield as they awaited rescue
A Massachusetts hiker was seriously injured while hiking up Mount Garfield in New Hampshire last week. The hiker tripped and fell into a tree near the mountain’s peak, according to New Hampshire Fish & Game Department officials. Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury, was identified as the hiker that was...
Brockton Police charge 19-year-old in brutal road rage beating of 2 men
A young man will face charges connected to the brutal beating of two men, ages 68 and 35, during a reported road rage incident in Brockton last month, police said. The Brockton Police Department said Corey Gallagher-Lee, 19, was arrested after turning himself in Monday. In announcing his arrest, police released video footage of the Sept. 24 assault, in which a group accosted and beat the two men, reportedly causing a stroke for one of them.
State police arrest, charge Stewart Silvestri of Brookline with OUI, firearms offense
Massachusetts State Police arrested a Brookline man at a vehicle weigh station after they allegedly found eight firearms, several high-capacity magazines inside his vehicle and drugs in the man’s backpack. At 10:39 p.m. state trooper, Charles Buckley responded to a report of a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander being operated erratically...
Boston police warn parents about fake kidnapping scam
Police in Boston are warning parents of young students about scams where the scammers falsely say the parents’ child is in danger or has been kidnapped. According to the police department, there have been three separate incidents of kidnapping scams involving Boston Public Schools families. Parents of students enrolled in the district have received calls saying the child, referred to by name, was in danger or kidnapped, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union.
Coyotes corner dog walker in Swampscott: Here is how to protect yourself
Police issued a public warning this weekend after a Swampscott resident was cornered by a pack of coyotes while walking their dog. The Swampscott Police Department said the person phoned for help around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a large group of coyotes circled them and their dog on a residential road. The animals were not backing down, the caller told police.
Boston’s city council wanted a 20% raise, but Mayor Wu issued a veto
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has vetoed a pay raise proposed by the Boston city council that would’ve increased her and the council’s salary by nearly 20% and made both parties’ annual pay on par with other city officials across the U.S. “Like all workers, our elected officials...
‘Suspicious powder’ found during Clement St fire in Worcester triggers HazMat response
Worcester firefighters discovered a “suspicious powder” while putting out a fire in an apartment building at 4 Clement St, triggering a HazMat response, according to Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche. The Worcester fire department was dispatched to the Clement Street Apartments at around 1:45 p.m. after reports...
Worcester shooting: Person seriously injured, 5 others shot near warehouse
A shooting near a warehouse in Worcester early Saturday left one person seriously injured and several more wounded as well, according to police. Law enforcement were dispatched to the warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a person shot. Worcester police officers entered the building and found the male shooting victim with serious injuries. He was given medical aid and driven to the hospital by ambulance, authorities said.
Worcester Fire Department knocks out fire at Clement Street Apartments
The Worcester Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at the Clement Street Apartments in Worcester on Monday. Several fire units, along with Worcester police and EMS, arrived at around 2 p.m. Fire officials were not immediately available to comment on what caused the fire or how many, if any, people were evacuated from the building, or if anyone was injured.
Worcester lists actions it’s taking to address toxic culture racial equity audits
The city of Worcester has listed actions its taking to address a toxic culture workers of color reported during a racial equity audit of two city departments. A tweet sent from the city’s official twitter account Friday stated that following the audits of its Human Resources and Health and Human Services departments, the city’s leaders are “taking steps to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce.”
