Related
1470 WMBD
City Councilman takes on new Peoria County role
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria City Council member now has a new job. District Four Council Member Andre Allen has been announced as Peoria County’s new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, as of Monday. “This is a dream opportunity for myself and my family,” said Allen, in...
25newsnow.com
Driving change: AMT responds as local departments forgo their services
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two areas relying on Advanced Medical Transport for ambulance service appear ready to potentially go at it alone. Recently, fire departments across the region have started to take matters into their own hands to offer their own emergency transportation. But AMT – the area’s dominant provider – says they’re going to continue adapting to changes as they come, while serving communities to the best of their ability.
foxillinois.com
Illinois has seen 17 officer related shootings in 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Last week, there have been several officers across the United States shot in the line of duty including the two officers shot in Decatur on Wednesday, Oct. 12. With this short-span increase of officers shot, we researched the numbers to see the trends of officer-involved shootings in Illinois.
1470 WMBD
Rossi released from federal custody after positive drug test
DAVENPORT, Ia. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs is out of custody again, after being arrested Friday for allegedly violating the terms of his pre-trial release on federal mail fraud and false tax return charges stemming from before he started Reditus. Aaron Rossi was arrested in...
1470 WMBD
Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed in Knox County
GALESBURG, Ill. — The CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was jailed Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on charges of federal tax and mail fraud. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody on a “temporary...
wcbu.org
Ameren Illinois pays fine, makes emergency response ‘adjustments’ after fatal 2016 Canton explosion
Ameren Illinois is updating its incident response practices as part of a penalty settlement related to a fatal 2016 gas line explosion in Canton. Under terms of the February agreement with the Illinois Commerce Commission, Ameren paid a $418,000 civil fine and said it would take additional “corrective actions.” Ameren has not admitted any liability in the explosion that killed one man and injured three others.
Central Illinois Proud
Springfield Clinic expands to BloNo with pediatric center
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new pediatrics clinic opened last week, becoming the first Springfield Clinic location to serve the Bloomington-Normal area. The new Springfield Clinic is located at 2005 Jacobssen Drive in Normal. Doctors Shad Beaty, MD, FAAP, and Molly Lundy, MD, joined Springfield Clinic to open this...
25newsnow.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
25newsnow.com
Family of Samuel Richmond speaks after fatal officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The family of a man killed by police is still processing his death two weeks later. 59-year-old Samuel Vincent died October 3, shot at by four Peoria Police officers in Peoria’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Police Chief Eric Echevarria said Richmond was armed with a firearm and put officers in a life-threatening situation.
Central Illinois Proud
Juveniles arrested for attempted motor vehicle theft, one still at large
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four of five juveniles who attempted to steal a car on Saturday have been arrested, Peoria Police say. On Saturday, Oct. 15, Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of W. Wilcox just after noon regarding an attempted motor vehicle theft. When they arrived, officers located five juvenile suspects, who all fled on foot.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
wjbc.com
Bloomington teenager and man face separate gun charges in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON – A teenager and a Bloomington man face separate gun charges in McLean county. On Tuesday, Bloomington Police stopped a 15-year-old boy for a traffic stop. During the stop, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a pistol with no serial number, also called a ghost gun. According...
25newsnow.com
DOJ: Normal woman among those charged with illegally purchasing firearm used to kill Champaign Police officer
URBANA (25 News Now) - Two women - one from Normal and the other from Indianapolis - were charged October 4 with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct. The indictment and related complaint unsealed Friday alleges that Regina Lewis, 27, of...
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County court Oct. 5-12
Jason C. Schafer, 37, Galesburg, was charged with class 4 felony domestic battery. John E. Utsinger, 44, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Gary A. Zimmer, 53, Galesburg,...
25newsnow.com
16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
Central Illinois Proud
BPD announces 2 gun arrests, 1 ghost gun found
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police announced Friday that two gun arrests have been made this week, with one yielding the seizure of a ghost gun. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers performed a vehicle search during a traffic stop of a juvenile male. During the stop, a pistol with no serial number–a ghost gun–was located.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Sheriff: Suspect swerves at deputy to avoid traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s authorities are identifying a man wanted in connection with an incident where he allegedly swerved his vehicle at a deputy trying to evade a traffic stop. According to preliminary details from Sheriff Chris Watkins, it all started early Thursday on North Western...
1470 WMBD
Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
wglt.org
Woman from Normal charged in straw gun purchase after police officer's death
A woman from Normal faces federal weapons charges for allegedly transferring an illegal firearm that was later used to shoot and kill a Champaign police officer last year. Police arrested Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal, and Ashantae Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis, on Thursday. The two were indicted last week on charges of conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
Central Illinois Proud
It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
