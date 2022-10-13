ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Officers finds guns, grenade launcher during search warrant inside Tulsa home

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a search warrant uncovered more than a dozen guns and a grenade launcher inside a Tulsa home.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Gilcrease Division’s IMPACT Unit executed the warrant after getting a tip about illegal guns inside a home near Pine and Harvard.

14 firearms were found inside the home. Investigators say there was enough evidence to connect three handguns, a grenade launcher, and an AR-15 to Julio Urquiza.

Because Urquiza is a convicted felon, his charges are more severe.

Urquiza was arrested on three counts of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony. There were also several outstanding warrants for his arrest stemming from drug charges in 2017 and 2018.

