Mt. Washington Democrat Mayor Barry Armstrong Refuses To Address Viral Video of City Personnel Seizing PropertyMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soonAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
1 of Louisville’s largest non-profit events returns in person after 3 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers of America returned to an in-person event for the first time since 2019 to host their annual “Power of 1″ breakfast on Tuesday. The breakfast is considered one of the largest non-profit events in Louisville, highlighting the organization’s services throughout a four-state region, the release said.
Wave 3
Central High School hosts event for International Day of the Girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday is International Day of the Girl, so Central High School in Louisville hosted an event to uplift and empower young women. The theme at the event was “some things are worth fighting for.”. Students shared their fight stories and also talked about their accomplishments.
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear attends ribbon cutting for Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined local leaders for the ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday that transferred land into the ownership of Waterfront Park. The new phase will provide additional space along the Ohio River to provide more opportunities for activities and events. “And we all share one...
Wave 3
New UofL center to help students prepare for careers through experiential learning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is helping students find internships and research opportunities with a new all-in-one center. UofL’s new Center for Engaged Learning was announced on Tuesday. The facility will allow businesses to make better connections with students, making it much easier to find a...
Wave 3
Wheatley Elementary will be in school Wednesday; gas line leak fixed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced classes at Wheatley Elementary School will be in session on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The school made the decision to cancel classes on Tuesday due to a broken gas line. The leak caused the school to lose water and heat, on top of incoming freezing temperatures.
Wave 3
JCPS students attend anti-bullying seminar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Global Game Changers hosted an anti-bullying event to teach kids about the effect of bullying. Anti-bullying advocate Jaylen Arnold was a guest speaker at several schools in Jefferson County. Jaylen was bullied at a young age for his Tourette’s...
Wave 3
New UofL center to help students find jobs after graduating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is helping students have a better transition into finding a job with a new center for students. UofL’s new Center for Engaged Learning was announced on Tuesday. The center will provide new opportunities including research and internship opportunities. The facility will...
Wave 3
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
Wave 3
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
Vanished In Kentucky
Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
Wave 3
Demolition begins for New Albany’s Riverview Towers
Miriam Hope is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront. An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help. Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. One Kentucky family was told they...
Wave 3
Noche Mexican BBQ holding multiple celebration events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Noche Mexican BBQ is celebrating its three-year anniversary here in Louisville with a series of events. The events are honoring the three years on Bardstown Road as well as Day of the Dead, a holiday that originated in Mexico. “Our Mission is to eat, laugh, make...
Wave 3
Remains found in central Indiana in 2004 confirmed to be those of missing Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Human remains found in central Indiana in 2004 by a turkey hunter have been identified as those of a Louisville man reported missing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said evidence found on Richardson Road near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe County indicated a homicide had occurred.
Wave 3
Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Wave 3
JCPS highlights higher graduation rates from School Report Card 2022 data
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Education released its 2022 School Report Card (SRC) data derived from state assessment scores. This is the first school year of data since the Covid-19 pandemic. Kentucky districts are seeing the same issues as other districts nationwide such as staffing shortages, learning...
Wave 3
FBI agent continue search on Bardstown farm
One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students about their own social anxiety. Updated: 4 hours ago. Mental health professionals say even before the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression among teens was on...
WLKY.com
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
Wave 3
Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a person from the Ohio River. The body was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the water just off the Louisville Loop behind the Kentucky Science Center. No information about the victim has been provided. Louisville Metro police say the...
Wave 3
Overnight East End Tunnel closures scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are scheduled overnight closures of the East End Tunnel for next week in Jefferson County. The tunnel’s northbound and southbound bores carry Gene Snyder Freeway traffic between Louisville and southern Indiana from the Lewis and Clark Bridge over the Ohio River. The tunnel’s northbound...
