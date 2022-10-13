ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden County, FL

Farm Share to stage food distribution in Havana Saturday

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C17dV_0iXq8jKy00

A local food bank will have a food distribution event Saturday in Gadsden County. Farm Share said in a news release Thursday that it will stage a food distribution event Saturday with Blessings of Hope at 711 North Main Street in Havana.

The distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and Farm Share notes recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Annual Goat Day set a new attendance record.

BLOUNTSTOWN ,Fla.(WMBB)– Blountstown’s Goat Day is one of the largest festivals held on Saturday and had over 100 vendors this year. County Commissioner Gene Bailey and vendors said this year Goat Day is the biggest event to happen since Hurricane Michael and COVID-19 in Calhoun County. “The unique thing today is the size of the […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
fsunews.com

A coffee addict's guide to local Tallahassee coffee shops

Caffeine is an essential part of nearly every college student's diet. The average student may consume their caffeine through a motley crew of caffeinated drinks, ranging anywhere from Red Bulls to pre-workout. The king of caffeine, there reigns a victor amongst the echelon of stimulating beverages, one that has been around before even sliced bread: coffee.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
niceville.com

Franklin, Gulf drug trafficking investigation ends with 16 sentenced

FLORIDA –A long-term methamphetamine drug trafficking Investigation has ended with the last of the defendants sentenced, the United States Attorney’s Office has announced. With the sentencing of the last of 16 defendants last week, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf counties, said Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

$1.5 million grant targets youth, gun violence

Awarded a $1.5 million grant, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office is on a mission to stop gun violence in Tallahassee. As part of the Bipartisan Safer Community Act, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Program allocated $1,495,663 to LSCO in an effort to keep the youth of Tallahassee protected against acts of violence that have been running rampant in their communities.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy