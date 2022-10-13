Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
Trump Org. Charged Secret Service Up to $1,185 Per Night to Stay at Trump Properties
During Donald Trump’s presidency, Trump hotels charged the Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night, more than five times the recommended government rate, and the high rates continued after he left office, according to an investigation released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Beginning in...
Trump Media Fired Executive Whistleblower After He Spoke to Washington Post, Shared Documents
Donald Trump's media company fired an executive after he shared internal documents from an SEC whistleblower complaint with The Washington Post. Wilkerson filed the SEC whistleblower complaint in August, alleging that the company relied on "fraudulent misrepresentations … in violation of federal securities laws." The report comes as Trump...
EU sanctions 11 people, 4 entities in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death, crack down on protesters
The European Union has imposed Iran-related sanctions on Monday over the death of Mahsa Amini and the regime's bloody crack down on nationwide anti-regime protest.
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government's recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem's status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.
The US Has Never Had a Lesbian Governor. These Two Women Could Change That
Gubernatorial candidates Maura Healey and Tina Kotek are no strangers to political firsts. In 2009, Healey, who is now the Massachusetts attorney general, led the nation’s first successful challenge to the Defense of Marriage Act, a 1996 law that prohibited federal recognition of same-sex marriages. And in 2014 she broke barriers again, becoming the nation’s first out lesbian elected state attorney general.
'I wanted it to end': American captured by Russian-backed forces describes torture
Alex Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, two Americans who were captured while fighting in Ukraine and held by Russian-backed forces for 105 days, describe their experience being tortured.
