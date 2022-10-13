ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

In defeat for Trump, Supreme Court declines to intervene in dispute over classified documents

By Sarah D. Wire
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmdnW_0iXq82f600

The Supreme Court will not intervene in a fight between the Justice Department and former President Trump.

The court announced its decision in a one-sentence order released Thursday. No dissents were made public.

Last week, Trump asked the Supreme Court to intervene and allow a special master to examine roughly 100 classified records found during the court-approved search of his Florida home in early August . The Justice Department is investigating alleged retention of classified information, theft of government documents and obstruction of justice.

The U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals had granted an expedited appeal of a federal judge’s decision to appoint a special master. The Justice Department has argued that its internal review of documents potentially subject to attorney-client privilege was sufficient and that a special master should not be deciding questions of executive privilege.

Trump’s legal team has argued that the FBI review cannot be trusted and that a Supreme Court intervention was necessary in the interest of transparency, given the unprecedented search of a former president’s home — though the Trump team itself is accused of lack of transparency in the case.

The stay on the district judge’s order allowing the special master to review about 100 classified documents found in the search was granted pending the appeal.

The Aug. 8 court-approved search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate was prompted by evidence that Trump hadn’t fully complied with a May subpoena ordering him to turn over any classified documents in his possession. Agents recovered more than two dozen boxes in the search containing more than 200,000 pages.

The classified materials include some of the most closely guarded secrets held by the U.S. government.

The Justice Department has said in previous court filings that special investigators with high security clearance had to be brought in to process the evidence.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 5666

maaven shadowrend
4d ago

of course the Supreme Court would say no considering the number of Justices that would have to recuse themselves...Trump hasn't got a leg to stand on

Reply(821)
1116
ida
4d ago

if one person is always at the center of every disaster maybe that person is the disaster

Reply(335)
1159
Patricia Yaden
4d ago

YAY 🙌 and the January 6th committee just subpoenaed him. about time. now doj please get involved and help our country never go through this again

Reply(113)
425
Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
Newsweek

Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote

Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump blamed his supporters in 'the radical right' as the reason he didn't get the credit he thought he deserved for COVID vaccines while advising politicians not to 'make a big deal' out of the pandemic, book says

A new book reveals that former President Donald Trump told his aides not to wear masks in his presence. The book, by reporter Maggie Haberman, also said Trump told aides to avoid discussing the pandemic on TV. Haberman's book also reported that he told then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo not to "make...
WASHINGTON STATE
The List

Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows

Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake

A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
COLORADO STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
446K+
Followers
72K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy