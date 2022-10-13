Naomi Watts Shines Bright in Sequin Backless Dress & Metallic Gianvito Rossi Pumps at ‘The Watcher’ Premiere

Naomi Watts wore a revealing look to the New York City premiere of Netflix’s new series, “The Watcher,” at the Paris Theater yesterday night.

Donning a metallic-colored sequin dress from the Lanvin fall 2022 collection, the actress turned all the heads on the red carpet. The dress called attention to the bold backless design and daring splits on each side held together with pins. Also, the high-neck silhouette seems to be a favorite of the “King Kong” actress as she wore a kindred look by Fendi to the SAG Awards this year.

The British actress slipped on a pair of Gianvito Rossi 105 metallic green pumps with a pointed toe and 4.15-inch stiletto heel. The Italian shoe creator has a myriad of colors in this design, but the dark green partners with the strokes of green in the dress like a dream. Just like the one-of-a-kind Cartier jewelry, she opted to wear.

Based on the true story of a New Jersey couple, Derek and Maria Broaddus, “The Watcher” centers Derek and Maria as they move into their dream home in 2014 and the menacing chronicles that follow. Watts plays Maria in the mini-series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

Watts’ co-stars, Bobby Cannavale and Henry Hunter Hall joined her on the carpet with other celebrities, including Margo Martindale, Noma Dumezweni, Paris Barclay, Michael Nouri, Richard Kind, and Heidi Wong.

PHOTOS: All the Celebs Who Love Gianvito Rossi