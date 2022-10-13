Read full article on original website
Police officer tackles 15-year-old girl to break up fight at Kalamazoo school
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo public safety officer tackled a 15-year-old high school student to the ground to break up a fight outside Loy Norrix High School, as seen in a video circulating on social media. The video showed the teen swinging at another girl before the officer ran...
Car crash damages gas main in Plainwell, forces area evacuation
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A car crashed into a sign, a gas main, and continued into a Plainwell river bank Monday, causing school closings and evacuations in the area. A 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident drove off Main Street, near Starr Road, around 2 a.m., striking and damaging the gas main, according to Plainwell Department of Public Safety.
Community invited to finish painting Bike Friendly Kalamazoo mural
PORTAGE, Mich. — A mural to encourage bike ridership and promote bike safety is to be completed and unveiled to the community Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The community is also invited to help finish painting the mural, located near Lovers Lane and Centre Avenue in Portage. The...
The comeback kid: Toys "R" Us returns to West Michigan Macy's stores
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Macy's has breathed new life into kids toy store giant Toys "R" Us. The department store teamed up with Toys "R" Us following their bankruptcy in 2018 and opened 14 new locations in Michigan, according to Macy's. Toys "R" Us nationwide return: Toys 'R' Us is...
Hearing aids now available over-the-counter after FDA rule
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Instead of going to your doctor for a hearing aid, you can now get one at your local pharmacy, grocery store, or electronics store. Following an executive order by President Biden, the Food and Drug Administration ruled Monday that adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can purchase a hearing aid online or in-store without a prescription, exam, or audiologist fitting, according to the White House Press Office.
Battle Creek Fire Department host Seventh Fire Prevention Week open house
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It's fire prevention week and the Battle Creek Fire Department is inviting the public to attend an open house Saturday. The Battle Creek Fire Department is holding its Seventh Fire Prevention Week open house, scheduled to begin 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The open house...
Bronson Methodist Hospital names new chief operating officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An interim chief operating officer at Bronson Methodist Hospital earned a permanent role Monday. After a search across the country, Kimberly K. Hatchel, DNP, MHA, MSN, RN, CENP, was named chief operating officer and senior vice president, according to Bronson Healthcare. Bronson hospital: Kalamazoo woman unknowingly...
Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
Assistant News Director Jon McCrary inducted into Silver Circle
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As a high school student, Jon McCrary was first hired into the TV industry - unknowingly marking the beginning of a news-ful journey. Unbeknownst at the time, the young professional moved on to work behind and in front of the camera as a anchor, reporter, videographer, and leader in the newsroom for decades to come.
SHOUT of South Haven raising $40,000 to build memorial for local civic leader
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A South Haven group asked for help in funding a project that will memorialize the life and service of a local civic leader Monday. SHOUT of South Haven set a goal to raise $40,000 to build an outdoor fireplace with sitting areas in Dyckman Park in honor of Bob Stickland, who passed May 20, according to a representative for the group.
Vicksburg historic district placed on National Register of Historic Places
VICKSBURG, Mich. — As they celebrate their 150th anniversary, the historic district of the Village of Vicksburg was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The register is the official list of the country's historic places that are deemed worthy of preservation, according to the village Monday. Vicksburg...
Battle Creek World War II vet finally coming home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich — World War II ended 77 years ago. Finally, more than seventy years after giving his life for his country, the remains of a West Michigan native are coming home. Those remains of Army Private First Class Lowell D. Smith were just identified over the summer.
Game time announced for Michigan versus Michigan State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan will host Michigan State in a rivalry game matchup, battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy on Saturday, Oct. 29. It's scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., according to the Michigan State Athletics office. The game will be broadcast on ABC. High School Football Fever...
