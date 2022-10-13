KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Instead of going to your doctor for a hearing aid, you can now get one at your local pharmacy, grocery store, or electronics store. Following an executive order by President Biden, the Food and Drug Administration ruled Monday that adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can purchase a hearing aid online or in-store without a prescription, exam, or audiologist fitting, according to the White House Press Office.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO