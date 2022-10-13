ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

WWMTCw

Car crash damages gas main in Plainwell, forces area evacuation

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A car crashed into a sign, a gas main, and continued into a Plainwell river bank Monday, causing school closings and evacuations in the area. A 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident drove off Main Street, near Starr Road, around 2 a.m., striking and damaging the gas main, according to Plainwell Department of Public Safety.
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMTCw

Hearing aids now available over-the-counter after FDA rule

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Instead of going to your doctor for a hearing aid, you can now get one at your local pharmacy, grocery store, or electronics store. Following an executive order by President Biden, the Food and Drug Administration ruled Monday that adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can purchase a hearing aid online or in-store without a prescription, exam, or audiologist fitting, according to the White House Press Office.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Bronson Methodist Hospital names new chief operating officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An interim chief operating officer at Bronson Methodist Hospital earned a permanent role Monday. After a search across the country, Kimberly K. Hatchel, DNP, MHA, MSN, RN, CENP, was named chief operating officer and senior vice president, according to Bronson Healthcare. Bronson hospital: Kalamazoo woman unknowingly...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMTCw

Assistant News Director Jon McCrary inducted into Silver Circle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As a high school student, Jon McCrary was first hired into the TV industry - unknowingly marking the beginning of a news-ful journey. Unbeknownst at the time, the young professional moved on to work behind and in front of the camera as a anchor, reporter, videographer, and leader in the newsroom for decades to come.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

SHOUT of South Haven raising $40,000 to build memorial for local civic leader

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A South Haven group asked for help in funding a project that will memorialize the life and service of a local civic leader Monday. SHOUT of South Haven set a goal to raise $40,000 to build an outdoor fireplace with sitting areas in Dyckman Park in honor of Bob Stickland, who passed May 20, according to a representative for the group.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Vicksburg historic district placed on National Register of Historic Places

VICKSBURG, Mich. — As they celebrate their 150th anniversary, the historic district of the Village of Vicksburg was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The register is the official list of the country's historic places that are deemed worthy of preservation, according to the village Monday. Vicksburg...
VICKSBURG, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek World War II vet finally coming home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — World War II ended 77 years ago. Finally, more than seventy years after giving his life for his country, the remains of a West Michigan native are coming home. Those remains of Army Private First Class Lowell D. Smith were just identified over the summer.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Game time announced for Michigan versus Michigan State game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan will host Michigan State in a rivalry game matchup, battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy on Saturday, Oct. 29. It's scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., according to the Michigan State Athletics office. The game will be broadcast on ABC. High School Football Fever...
ANN ARBOR, MI

