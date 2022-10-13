ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Child-Led Play

Today on Raising Oklahoma, we are discussing great ways for kids and toddlers to have fun and get educated at the same time. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check them out online at facts.okstate.edu...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahomans celebrate western history at Chisholm Trail Festival

YUKON (KOKH) - Residents came out for the annual Chisholm Trail Festival in Yukon on Saturday. This is where you could get a real life history lesson of what it was like to live the western life. Oklahomans enjoyed western re-enactments and cowboy dinners and say it's a great way...
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

NAMI Oklahoma: Support is Here

On Mental Health Monday we talk about group therapy as well as getting the individual support you need. For more information call the NAMI Helpline at 800-583-1264 or visit namioklahoma.org for more info on resources here in Oklahoma. If you are in crisis call: 988. Or text "HELPLINE" to 62640.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Highway Patrol accepting applications for 71st Lateral Academy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 71st Lateral Academy. Applications will be accepted through November 3. The lateral academy is open to any current, CLEET-certified law enforcement officer with at least two years of experience. A new college requirement passed in the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

New poll shows Hofmeister leading Stitt in Oklahoma Governor's race

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New polling from Oklahoma-based political consulting firm Ascend Action shows a close gubernatorial race just weeks ahead of November's midterm elections. Data shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister leading the incumbent Republican Governor, Kevin Stitt. In the survey of 638 likely voters, Hofmeister garnered 49% of responses,...
Oklahoma State

