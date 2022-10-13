Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Child-Led Play
Today on Raising Oklahoma, we are discussing great ways for kids and toddlers to have fun and get educated at the same time. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check them out online at facts.okstate.edu...
okcfox.com
Free morning after pills, pregnancy tests, delivered discreetly for Oklahoma residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But, women all over our state now have discreet access to the so-called "morning after" pill for free. It’s all thanks to a women-focused healthcare company and an anonymous donor. A company...
okcfox.com
2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year launches campaign highlighting importance of educators
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's 2022 Teacher of the Year has launched a statewide, 77-county teacher respect and appreciation campaign to highlight the important work of teachers who are making a positive impact in their schools and communities. As a part of Rebecka Peterson's year-long "Teachers of Oklahoma" campaign,...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma pumpkin patches grow business, struggle to grow pumpkins amid drought
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country has been plagued by extreme drought this year – and so have its pumpkin patches. Most aren’t growing their own pumpkins this year. But this isn’t a new phenomenon. Melissa Torkleson owns pumpkin patches in Glenpool and Sand Springs. Her...
okcfox.com
Oklahomans celebrate western history at Chisholm Trail Festival
YUKON (KOKH) - Residents came out for the annual Chisholm Trail Festival in Yukon on Saturday. This is where you could get a real life history lesson of what it was like to live the western life. Oklahomans enjoyed western re-enactments and cowboy dinners and say it's a great way...
okcfox.com
NAMI Oklahoma: Support is Here
On Mental Health Monday we talk about group therapy as well as getting the individual support you need. For more information call the NAMI Helpline at 800-583-1264 or visit namioklahoma.org for more info on resources here in Oklahoma. If you are in crisis call: 988. Or text "HELPLINE" to 62640.
okcfox.com
CDC expands use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters, doses arriving in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The CDC has expanded the use of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in younger children, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Monday. Health officials said boosters are now authorized for kids as young as five. The Pfizer-BioNTech updated booster is...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Highway Patrol accepting applications for 71st Lateral Academy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 71st Lateral Academy. Applications will be accepted through November 3. The lateral academy is open to any current, CLEET-certified law enforcement officer with at least two years of experience. A new college requirement passed in the...
okcfox.com
New poll shows Hofmeister leading Stitt in Oklahoma Governor's race
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New polling from Oklahoma-based political consulting firm Ascend Action shows a close gubernatorial race just weeks ahead of November's midterm elections. Data shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister leading the incumbent Republican Governor, Kevin Stitt. In the survey of 638 likely voters, Hofmeister garnered 49% of responses,...
okcfox.com
Ohio man sentenced after cutting off mother's head, setting body on fire as nephew watched
MARIETTA, Ohio (WKRC) — An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison after brutally killing his mother while a child watched. According to reports, Lionel Justin Gore pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder in the death of Diane Gore. A judge sentenced Gore to life in...
Comments / 0