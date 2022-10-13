ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chelsea#Red Lobster#Food Drink Deals#Soft Drinks#Brewhouse Half#Buffalo Wild Wings Buy#Brewhouse 11#Shrimp#Pepsi Bj#Brewhouse 18 Entr E#Buffalo Wild Wings Bogo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
papercitymag.com

Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral

Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
HOUSTON, TX
KDAF

$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas

It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
KWTX

Time to find your umbrellas and jackets

To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. We’re feeling more like summer across Central Texas Saturday afternoon. We have breezy south winds pumping in that humid air as well, so it’s not feeling very pleasant outside. Rain chances remain non-existent for the rest of the day, but we will see mid and high level clouds increasing from the west.
ENVIRONMENT
KXAN

How did homecoming mums become a Texas custom?

In the thick of Texas homecoming season, many high schoolers will give and receive traditional homecoming mums — faux chrysanthemums decorated with glitter, ribbons and trinkets. But how did the tradition emerge, and what can Texas newcomers expect?
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy