Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert, Ariz. - Join us for an evening full of spooky fun at the Gilbert Police Department's inaugural Cops 'n Goblins Trunk-Or-Treat event on Saturday, October 29.
Come dressed in your best costume and ready to enjoy food, music and trick-or-treating.
Employees at the Gilbert Police Department and throughout the town will be decorating their vehicles for the event and our young trick-or-treaters will get to pick their favorite one.
Want to join in on the fun? Local business owners can register to decorate a vehicle or trunk for our trick-or-treaters at glbrt.is/TrunkOrTreat.
This is a free event and there is no registration required for attendees.
Event Details
- Saturday, October 29
- 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- Gilbert Police Department | 75 E Civic Center Drive
