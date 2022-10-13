Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert, Ariz. - Join us for an evening full of spooky fun at the Gilbert Police Department's inaugural Cops 'n Goblins Trunk-Or-Treat event on Saturday, October 29.

Come dressed in your best costume and ready to enjoy food, music and trick-or-treating.

Employees at the Gilbert Police Department and throughout the town will be decorating their vehicles for the event and our young trick-or-treaters will get to pick their favorite one.

Want to join in on the fun? Local business owners can register to decorate a vehicle or trunk for our trick-or-treaters at glbrt.is/TrunkOrTreat.

This is a free event and there is no registration required for attendees.

Event Details