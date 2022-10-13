ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘SEAL Team’ Taps Former Navy Seal Jason Cabell To Direct Season 6 Episode

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZdqJJ_0iXq5QuM00

EXCLUSIVE: Former Navy Seal Jason Cabell has been tapped to direct an episode of the Paramount+ series SEAL Team ‘s sixth season. The completed episode, which was shot in Los Angeles and in Jordan, is set to air early in November.

New episodes are made available via Paramount+ on Sunday nights.

Cabell is a decorated former Navy Seal who served his country for more than 20 years. He has seen the battleground firsthand in numerous countries, as well as trained in all branches of the military, and participated in numerous rescue missions.

Paramount said in a statement, “Cabell brings an authentic lens to our storytelling and joins the hundreds of veterans on the show both in front and behind the cameras.”

Cabell is the writer and director of Running With The Devil , the 2019 thriller starring Laurence Fishburne, Nicolas Cage, Barry Pepper, and Adam Goldberg. His directorial debut, Smoke Filled Lungs , was made in 10 days for $100k and was distributed by Indican. It won 19 awards including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the 2015 Milan International Filmmakers Festival.

He is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Paradigm Talent Agency, and Stankevich Law.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Unbelievable Me’: Warner Bros. Discovery Behind Human Adversity TV Series – Mipcom Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. Discovery is behind a TV show telling real life stories of people overcoming severe medical conditions to show human bravery, with Netflix’s Amazing on the Inside producer Future Studios and distributor TVF International shopping Unbelievable Me at Mipcom Cannes this week. The show will roll out on WBD’s linear channels and streamer Discovery+ in the UK, Germany, Benelux, Italy, Latin America and Poland. Future and TVF will seek to strike further deals in Cannes. Unbelievable Me features real life stories of human bravery as inspirational people strive to overcome severe illnesses and medical conditions, refusing to allow their...
Deadline

‘Carry-On’: Dean Norris, Tonatiuh, Logan Marshall Green & Sinqua Walls Among 8 New Cast In Netflix Amblin Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: The Netflix Amblin thriller Carry-On is rounding out its ensemble cast with the addition of Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Tonatiuh (Angelyne), Logan Marshall Green (Lou), and Sinqua Walls (White Men Can’t Jump). Additionally, Joe Williamson (Black Bird), Curtiss Cook (West Side Story), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), and Gil Perez-Abraham (The Batman) round out the cast who will join previously announced stars Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, and Theo Rossi. Details regarding the characters they’ll portray remain under wraps. Carry-On will begin production this week with Jaume Collet-Serra serving as director. The film centers around Ethan Kopek, a young TSA...
Deadline

‘The Crown’ Season 5 Releases New Character Posters, Stills Of Diana, Charles, The Queen, Dodi & Mohammed Al-Fayed & More

Netflix has released some new images of Season 5 of The Crown, including character posters with the tagline “A House Divided,” revealing a split between the two sides. The new posters feature the Queen, played by Imelda Stanton, next to Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, separated from the Queen, standing alone with her back to the two. Also featured in the posters are separate photos of Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and West as Prince Charles, among others. The new stills feature Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Al-Fayed and Salim Daw as...
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Gives Second Chances, ‘Doc Martin’s Final Season, Leaping to the Wild West, ‘Vow’ Goes to Court

Jeopardy! stages its first-ever Second Chance tournament, giving promising players another shot at the big time. The beloved British dramedy Doc Martin begins streaming its 10th and final season. Quantum Leap sends its time traveler to a late-1800s frontier town. HBO’s docuseries The Vow returns for a six-part conclusion, following the trial of NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere.
Deadline

William Sadler, Happy Anderson, Adia Join Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: William Sadler (When They See Us), Happy Anderson (Mindhunter) and newcomer Adia (The Midnight Club) have joined the cast of the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. They join Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, Jharrel Jerome, Sheyi Cole and CCH Pounder. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and EP. Casey Silver also is an executive producer. The trio reteams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. RELATED: 2022 HBO Max Series & Pilot Orders In Full Circle, an investigation into...
Deadline

Joyce Sims Dies: Singer On ‘Come Into My Life’ Was 63

Joyce Sims, whose 1980s hit “Come Into My Life” reached the Top 10 in the US and UK, has died at 63, her family confirmed. No cause of death was given. Sims was touring in the UK as recently as this summer, and had an album released planned for later this year. Her first hit was the ballad “All and All,” which made it to No. 6 on the US dance chart and made the top 20 of the UK singles chart. Sims also had hits with “Lifetime Love,” “Walk Away,” and “Looking for a Love.” She has also...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
Deadline

Pierce Brosnan Shares ‘Stupid Comment’ That Possibly Cost Him Iconic Screen Role

It may look to outsiders that Pierce Brosnan has enjoyed the dream screen career, effortlessly moving from TV success in the 1980s to film superstardom in the 1990s.  However, the Irish actor has now revealed a bump in the road where, he believes, a casual comment may have cost him a huge and returning role.  Brosnan was already the established star of TV detective show Remington Steele – and appeared in films including The Fourth Protocol and Mrs Doubtfire – when he auditioned for the role of Batman for the film to be directed by Tim Burton.  As he this week told The...
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Beloved Competitor Makes The Shocking Decision to Drop Out

It’s most memorable year night on Dancing with the Stars! It’s also the halfway point of season 31, which means if you haven’t subscribed yet to Disney+ to watch your favorite pros, then you probably never will. And that’s okay! We watch so you don’t have to. Bring on those unforgettable moments from the past! Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Once she was finally diagnosed with MS in 2018, Blair felt the “beginning of my recovery as a person.” But like a record scratch, Blair followed up her most memorable year with very sad news. After undergoing a recent MRI,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Deadline

‘RHONY’ Season 14 Reboot Cast Confirmed With 7 New Housewives Including Jenna Lyons – BravoCon

A new era of The Real Housewives of New York City is upon us as the seven new stars of the reality franchise were confirmed at BravoCon. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield are the new housewives from the Big Apple that will be part of the upcoming Season 14 set to start shooting this fall. The cast was announced during a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen at the Bravo convention in NYC. RELATED: BravoCon 2022 Photos: ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Kathy Hilton, Teresa Giudice & Kandi Burruss...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Deadline

Yolanda Hadid On ‘RHOBH’ Taking Toll On Mental Health: “I Was Fighting For My Life”

Yolanda Hadid is recalling her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and talking about how difficult it was on her mental health. “Well, the first season I went on, I was diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease and a lot of narratives that were created by the women… but those things were very hurtful. I was fighting for my life,” the former Bravo star told Entertainment Tonight. Hadid joined the cast of RHOBH in Season 3 and spent four seasons on the Bravo reality series. The former model showcased her struggles with Lyme disease as many of her costars questioned her...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Nolan Neal Dies: ‘America’s Got Talent’ & ‘The Voice’ Singer Was 41 – Update

The Davidson County medical examiner’s office in Tennessee has attributed singer Nolan Neal’s death to “acute combined drug toxicity.” The death was ruled an accident. In July, police responding to Neal’s home found him dead in his bedroom. EARLIER: Nolan Neal, the Nashville musician who appeared as a contestant on both America’s Got Talent and The Voice, was found dead in his apartment Monday. He was 41. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but Neal often spoke candidly about his struggles with substance abuse and addictions. Deadline has reached out to the Nashville medical examiner’s office for additional details. Neal will be best...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Release Is Not A Main Concern, Russian Aide Declares – Update

An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release is not imminent. “In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections,” said Yury Ushakov on state-run TV program Moscow.Kremlin.Putin. “He keeps emphasizing the need to bring (Griner) back home… However, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about.” EARLIER: Brittney Griner is still languishing in a Russian prison, but President Joe Biden hasn’t forgotten her. He met today with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and let her know that he is working to gain the WNBA...
Deadline

Herschel Walker Doubles Down On Claims Law Enforcement Badge He Flashed During Senate Debate Is “Legit”

Herschel Walker is in a contentious race for the Georgia Senate seat in a battle against incumbent Raphael Warnock. The former football player has been called out for falsely claiming he has worked in law enforcement and during a recent debate flashed a badge that the moderator called a “prop.” Following that controversy, Walker is saying that the law enforcement badge is real and not fake. “That’s a badge that I was given by a police officer and I do have the badge I carry with me all the time. It’s a real badge. It’s not a fake badge. It is a...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

‘RHONY’ Spinoff ‘Luann And Sonja: Welcome To Crappie Lake’ Confirmed At Bravo For 2023

The Real Housewives of New York City may be on pause but stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are not and they’re set to take their next adventure. Bravo has announced Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, a spinoff that has the socialites travel to the small town of Benton, Illinois that will premiere in 2023. De Lesseps and Morgan are uptown girls and are used to being amidst luxury and comfort. However, the Benton town council invite the housewives to help spruce up their small town, which has a population just shy of 7,000. RELATED: Bravo And Peacock...
ILLINOIS STATE
Deadline

Chinonye Chukwu Lauds ‘Till’ Star Danielle Deadwyler: “There Were Quite A Few People Who Wanted This Role But She Was Meant To Play It”

EXCLUSIVE: Director Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency), speaking at a Saturday night reception following the European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival of acclaimed film Till, told about how Mamie Till Mobley sought justice after the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Louis Till, in Mississippi in 1955. She told us that “There were quite a few people who wanted this role,” but Danielle Deadwyler “was meant to play it.” Producers approached Chukwu three years ago to direct a project they had worked on for more than 18 years. “I told them that I would only be interested in telling the story if I rewrote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Deadline

‘SNL’ Scorns Donald Trump Subpoena Vote At This Week’s January 6 Committee Hearing In Tired Cold Open

“January 6th was one of the most dramatic and consequential moments in our nation’s history,” proclaimed Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) as portrayed tonight on Saturday Night Live again by Kenan Thompson. “So, to fight back, we assembled a team of monotone nerds to do a PowerPoint,” the longtime cast member added as fellow SNLers played Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and soon-to-be departing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the latter in the form of Heidi Gardner.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Men's Health

Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Adds James Bond Legend to Cast

Yellowstone: Season 5 Official Trailer (Paramount Network) Yellowstone: Season 5 Official Trailer (Paramount Network) Yellowstone prequel series 1923 has added James Bond star Timothy Dalton to its cast. The new Paramount+ show is also due to star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and focuses on the early 20th century period.
Deadline

Deadline

133K+
Followers
37K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy