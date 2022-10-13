ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck school board member challenging obstruction charge

By Josh Meny
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck school board member and physician Emily Eckroth is challenging a “Physical obstruction of a government function” charge stemming from a September incident.

She is the wife of Ryan Eckroth, who lost his bid for the state House in the NDGOP’s June primary vote.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 3, Ryan was stopped by Burleigh County deputies for failing to maintain his lane on I-94 in Bismarck.

During the stop, authorities say while Ryan was subject to field sobriety tests, Emily Eckroth became verbally abusive to the deputies.

According to a report from Deputy Conrad Schwarzkopf, while handcuffed in the back of a squad car, Eckroth urinated on the floor.

Observing the urine, Deputy Schwarzkopf asked Eckroth if she’d peed her pants. “Yes, I did! It felt great!” he quoted her as saying in his report.

When released from handcuffs, authorities say Emily Eckroth then tried to drop her pee-soaked sweater in a ditch, but officers forbade her to as it would be unlawful littering.

This as Eckroth continued to video the officers with her mobile device.

Ryan Eckroth, was cooperative, and he was not cited for DUI.

Emily Eckroth’s initial appearance was waived, and a jury trial is set for December 15th.

KX News has reached out to Eckroth for a comment, but we have not heard back yet.

Barb Thomas
4d ago

She’s a disgrace and poor example to Bismarck students! She should be removed from the School Board.

Big Willy #1
3d ago

My opinion....She needs to go. Either step down or get fired.Sounds like she likes to fight when she's drunk

Sharon Vogel
2d ago

This woman should lose her spot on the school board, and whatever hospital she works at needs to discipline the crap out of her. She should be so embarrassed for her behavior. But to brag about it...she is a HUGE disappointment to women in the work force. Shame on her...if I did this, I would move...

