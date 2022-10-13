Read full article on original website
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/10/22–10/16/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Campbell first responders to hold public safety events Oct. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County first responders will hold a trio of public safety events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in the parking lot of Campbell County Public Health, 2301 S. 4-J Road. Prevent drug abuse and theft. To help prevent pill abuse and theft, residents...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Oct. 17
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DWUI, Oct. 16, Warlow Drive and Burma Avenue, CCSO. Campbell County...
county17.com
Campbell County School Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: Angela Raber
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Oct. 17
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/14/2022-10/16/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Oct. 16:. At 8:35 a.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 9:37 a.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 11:28 a.m. to...
county17.com
Lots of sun and warmth as high pressure settles in again
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With high pressure from the west settling into the area for the first half of the week, Campbell County can expect to see dry conditions, light winds and lots of sunshine. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts a high of today of...
county17.com
Campbell County average gas price falls 12 cents, more than doubling national price decline
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gas prices across the nation fell this week for the first time in a month, coming down 5.4 cents, according to price tracker GasBuddy. Campbell County’s average price also fell this week, down 12 cents from a week ago. “After a sharp rise in the...
