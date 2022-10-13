Read full article on original website
Related
‘M3GAN’ Is Voiced by the Viral ‘Penny Nickel Dime’ Girl
The trailer for new horror movie M3GAN dropped yesterday (Oct. 11) and immediately led to an explosion of memes. Most notably, people realized that the voice of M3GAN is an internet legend: the "Penny Nickel Dime" girl. The "Penny Nickel Dime" girl's real name is Jenna Davis. She's an 18-year-old...
Harry Styles Gets Revenge on Fan Who Sprayed Him With Water During Concert
Harry Styles proved that one way or another he's going to get you after a fan sprayed him with water at one of his concerts. The event took place at his show in Austin, Texas on October 3 during his residency at the Moody Center - which ran from Sept. 25-Oct. 3.
Mama June Looks Unrecognizable in New Makeup Photo, According to Fans: ‘You Don’t Need Photoshop’
Filtered? Mama June Shannon looked unrecognizable according to fans in a stunning new makeup photo, with many accusing her of using “filters” in the glam snapshot. “You don’t need so much Photoshop!!!” one person commented under the Mama June: From Not to Hot star’s Saturday, October 15, Instagram post. “Filters work miracles,” another alleged, whereas a third wrote, “Girl used faceapp lmao I see you June [sic].”
Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable Without Signature Beard and Mustache in New Photo
Johnny Depp has made a rare red carpet appearance!. The actor and musician stepped out for SiriusXM's Town Hall alongside Jeff Beck on Oct. 12 in New York. The duo are promoting their album "18." However, fans were quick to notice that there was something different about the 59-year-old actor's...
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Selena Gomez Hugs Hailey Bieber at Academy Museum Gala After Speaking Out About Rumored Justin Bieber Drama: Photos
No fighting here. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Selena Gomez looked very friendly during a night out at the annual gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The model, 25, and Only Murders in the Building star, 30, were both at the red carpet event in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 15, but they didn’t cross paths until they were inside the Oscars museum.
Kardashian family member resurfaces in rare appearance on family reality show
A KEY family member has resurfaced in The Kardashians after being hidden from the previous episode. Kris Jenner's mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, made a rare appearance in a promo for Wednesday night's episode. The clip was shared on The Kardashians' official Instagram page, showing an emotional scene of Kris...
The FADER
Sade is back in the studio
A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: 'Parents'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are excited for their next chapter. The pregnant Flight Attendant actress shared new photos of her baby bump on her Instagram Story on Thursday, days after revealing she's expecting a daughter with her Ozark actor beau. In the first photo, the couple poses together with...
realitytitbit.com
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian unrecognizable in childhood Halloween costumes
The spooky season is around the corner now Halloween is less than two weeks away. Carving pumpkins and curating scary costumes, the Kardashians are getting ready by reminiscing about their younger days. The Kardashians’ favorite holiday season has arrived. Pumpkins, spiderwebs, and chic decor cover their luxurious homes. No matter...
Hailey Bieber Posts Pic of Kylie Jenner Dressed as a Witch to Celebrate Start of 'Spooky Season'
Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Kylie Jenner are getting ready for "spooky season." On Wednesday, Bieber, 25, posted an image of Jenner reclining in a bathtub dressed as a green-faced witch. To make it even scarier, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, is seen cuddling a skeleton surrounded by spooky candles and...
A Bloody Bash! Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Host Epic ‘Halloween Ends’ Movie Party: Photos
A killer event! Kourtney Kardashian threw a major Halloween Ends movie party at her home with husband Travis Barker, and they pulled out all the scary stops for their famous guests. The Kardashians star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared countless videos from inside and outside her house via...
Kaia Gerber’s Alaïa Look Is Worthy of a ’90s Supermodel
Last night in Los Angeles, the who’s who of Hollywood came out to attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. The glittering array of superstars celebrated the museum’s work to preserve film history—and paraded down the red carpet in all their high fashion finery. But one of the most striking looks of the evening came from a fashion phenomenon in her own right: the 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.
Kourtney Kardashian Preps for Travis Barker's Blink-182 in Black Fishnet Dress: 'Ready to Mosh'
"Rockstar world tour wife," Kourtney Kardashian labeled herself in the caption of Friday's Instagram post, in which she wore head-to-toe black and showed off her Blink-182 tour look Kourtney Kardashian is her husband Travis Barker's biggest groupie. The Kardashians star, 43, prepared to support her man's band Blink-182 on the road as she shared one of her head-to-toe black tour looks Saturday on Instagram, featuring an oversized Boohoo hoodie printed with the band's name. She layered the hoodie over an avant-garde, ankle-length fishnet dress with black leather combat boots...
Girl in Red Partners With Aaron Dessner for Lush Sequel Song ‘October Passed Me By’
Girl in Red is back with a new song, “October Passed Me By,” which serves as a sequel to the Norwegian artist’s 2018 breakthrough, “We Fell in Love in October.” Co-produced by Girl in Red and the National’s Aaron Dessner, “October Passed Me By” centers around a swift-moving acoustic guitar then billows out with plenty of atmospheric touches. The song builds to a climatic (dare we say, Taylor-esque) bridge, with Girl in Red layering harmonies as she sings, “I was looking at the stars/You were looking at me/For better or for worse/I don’t know/But for what its worth/I made you...
EW.com
John Stamos' 4-year-old makes fun of iconic Full House quote in the cutest way
Full House might live on in the hearts of millennials everywhere, but it's a little too much for star John Stamos' four-year-old son, Billy. "I came home and [the nanny] was showing him Full House and I fired her," Stamos joked on Thursday's episode of The View, adding that his kid's interest in the beloved family comedy series doesn't stretch far beyond playfully shaming his father with an iconic line from the show.
techunwrapped.com
Are these three eggs Daenerys’s dragons?
The eighth episode of The House of the Dragon has provoked contradictory reactions. While some have been impressed by Paddy Considine’s performance as King Viserys plagued by pain and illness, others have found this to have been a bit of a slow episode. If we skip over Daemon’s swordsmanship moment, there’s not much gory compared to what this series has accustomed us to. We have seen the prelude, the eve of what will be the war for the succession to the other. And it is that all the family dinner that we had to put up with was nothing more than a little farce to please Grandpa.
Demi Lovato Postpones Holy Fvck Tour Date After Losing Voice
Demi Lovato has postponed one of their tour dates. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Lovato announced the postponement of their Rosemont, Ill., tour stop due to voice loss. "Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice," Lovato shared in a statement posted to Instagram. The statement continued:. I’m so...
A star is born at ACL Fest: Jake Wesley Rogers has the passion, the fashion and the songs
If you've heard of Jake Wesley Rogers, there's a good chance you've seen him compared to Elton John. Just search "Jake Wesley Rogers E" and Google will fill in the rest. It's easy enough to see why with the two piano players' similar aesthetics. Elton even did an interview with Rogers last year, so they appear to be mutual fans of each other.
Vanessa Hudgens To Star In A Documentary About Her Spiritual Witchcraft Journey
Vanessa Hudgens shares her passion for the supernatural realm with the living world. “The Princess Switch” actor will star in a new unscripted movie alongside her best friend, musician GG Magree, about exploring witchcraft, Variety reported on Friday. The film is currently in post-production, and it’s being shopped around.
PopCrush
29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0