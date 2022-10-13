ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scstudentmedia.com

VOTE: The Springfield Student Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10-16

Elizabeth Rose – The senior runner for the women’s cross country team set a personal best when she had a time of 24:36.4 in the 6K at the Connecticut College Invitational on Saturday. Remy Niland – The junior goalkeeper for the field hockey team was 9-for-9 on save...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
scstudentmedia.com

Springfield women’s volleyball prevails in five set thriller

The Springfield College Pride women’s volleyball team defeated the Emerson Lions 3-2 (19-25, 25-18, 25-23, 10-25, 15-3) in five sets on Saturday afternoon at Blake Arena, in a match that could best be described as a two-hour roller-coaster ride. Emerson took set one on the heels of a 5-1...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy