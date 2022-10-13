Tiger-Cats out to end road hex vs. Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders look to continue their tradition of being rude hosts to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday when the teams clash at McMahon Stadium.

The Stampeders (10-5) have won 15 consecutive home games against the Tiger-Cats dating back to Hamilton’s 41-34 victory at Calgary on July 4, 2004.

The Stampeders also boast a clean track record against East Division foes in 2022. Calgary has won all five encounters versus East representatives this season, including overcoming a 21-point deficit to post a 33-30 overtime decision versus Hamilton on June 18.

“We knew coming out of that, they’re physical, they’re a front-running team so when they get momentum, they’re going to be loud and come hard,” Stampeders running back Ka’Deem Carey said of the teams’ first meeting, per the Calgary Herald. “We’ve just got to stay locked-in, focused and get off to a fast start against these guys.”

Carey leads the CFL with 949 rushing yards this season.

Shawn Bane likely will draw into the starting lineup with fellow wide receiver Malik Henry ruled out due to an ankle injury. Henry leads the Stampeders in receiving yards (1,023) and receiving touchdowns (eight) this season.

Calgary improved to 4-1 in its last five games overall with a 29-2 drubbing of the Toronto Argonauts on Oct. 1. The Stampeders returned from a bye last week to find themselves tied with the B.C. Lions (10-5) in the battle for home-field advantage in the West Division Semi-Final on Nov. 6.

The Tiger-Cats (5-10) have won two of their last three contests overall, however they have lost all seven games away from home.

Defensive end Malik Carney was named one of the CFL’s top performers of the week on Wednesday. Carney recorded three of Hamilton’s seven sacks in an 18-14 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders last Friday.

“This is a momentum builder,” Carney told TSN. “Keep winning, pile it up, stack it brick by brick. Game after game, and we see where we go from there.”

–Field Level Media

