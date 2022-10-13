Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Gameplay Trailer Gives A Closer Look At Fade's Free Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just under 24 hours away from launch, and the new season will be bringing quite a few new features to the game. Today, players got to see those features in action after Respawn uploaded a Season 3's gameplay trailer. The trailer is relatively...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 – Genji Hero Guide
Genji in Overwatch 2 remains one of the more popular DPS characters thanks to his exceptional mobility. Fast doesn’t always mean easy, though. Genji may be a common pick, but he takes some getting used to before you can really make him shine. He’s also not your typical DPS hero and works better in the shadows instead of on the frontline. Here's how to efficiently play as Genji.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile: Champions Gameplay Trailer
Any Legend can enter the ring-but only a Champion will leave it. Learn what you're made of in Apex Legends Mobile: Champions! Welcome Ash to the Legends and see what's coming to the Games on October 18!
Gamespot
Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands: Last Hope
The shattered moon of Boreas needs help. But when Tressa and her friend disagree about the best way to save Cleo, the consequences will change lives forever. Apex Legends is a free-to-play hero shooter game where legendary characters battle for glory, fame, and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Play for free now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam.
Gamespot
Apex Legends | Stories from the Outlands: Last Hope
The shattered moon of Boreas needs help. But when Tressa and her friend disagree about the best way to save Cleo, the consequences will change lives forever.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Changes | GameSpot News
The post revealed some top tips for playing Modern Warfare 2 and confirmed that a post-beta update to third-person mode will require that only scopes over 4x zoom will activate first person ADS. This change is a significant upgrade over the beta version of the mode, as no matter which...
Gamespot
The Best FPS Games On PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PlayStation Plus underwent a major revision in 2022, changing from simply offering free games and online multiplayer access into a service with a back catalog of games in its more expensive tiers. For PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers, you can play a whole bunch of games from the PS4, while Premium subscribers also gain access to an even bigger catalog with many PS3 games as well as some classics from even older PlayStation consoles. Lots of these games are first-person shooters, but which are worth your time?
Gamespot
Review Roundup for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope -- Does The Sequel Impress?
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the surprise crossover tactics game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Sparks of Hope brings more Rabbid versions of Mario characters, a galactic setting, and more tactical possibilities to the fray. Its predecessor was a critical hit, what are critics saying about the sequel?
Gamespot
Digital Foundry Calls Overwatch 2 More Of A Revamp Than A Sequel
Digital Foundry has a verdict on Overwatch 2, and its conclusions are clear: It's a beautiful game that runs great on both console and PC. However, the site says though the changes offered are a net positive for the game, it's not quite as ambitious as you might expect. Writer...
Gamespot
Here's PT Running On An Unmodified PS5
Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills experiment PT has largely been unavailable on current-gen consoles for a few years now, but video game modder Lance McDonald has managed to get the spooky survival-horror game running on a regular PS5. The catch here is that to get PT running on an unmodified PS5, McDonald needed a second PS5 that had been through the jailbreaking process.
Gamespot
Elden Ring: A Night In The Lands Between Brings Jazz To The Tarnished December 3
After a critical and commercial success earlier this year, From Software and Bandai Namco are looking toward the music world for Elden Ring's next conquest. The duo have announced Elden Ring: A Night In The Lands Between, a concert featuring jazzy renditions of the game's soundtrack, on December 3. The...
Gamespot
Resident Evil Showcase Coming October 20
It's the spooky season, which means it's the perfect time for updates on one of the biggest horror franchises in gaming. Capcom has announced that there will be a Resident Evil showcase on Thursday, October 20 at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT. While we don't know a ton...
Gamespot
Minecraft's Next Big Update Will Add Camels, Craftable Bamboo, And More
Minecraft has announced its next big update for 2023. So far only referred to as update 1.20, it'll bring camels, craftable bamboo items, new default skins, and more to vanilla Minecraft, as reported by Eurogamer. Unlike past updates, the upcoming one doesn't have a name yet, and to avoid overpromising has only revealed new features that will definitely make it into the game.
Gamespot
Review Roundup For A Plague Tale: Requiem -- How Does This Bleak Sequel Fare?
A Plague Tale: Requiem continues the cinematic, medieval, and stealth franchise on Xbox, PC, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch. Critics are praising the bleak narrative and the well done, if predictable, additions to its stealth action. However, several critics also mentioned technical issues, including frame rate dips and graphical glitches. In...
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Gets Major Update Before Launch
The release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching, and now Call of Duty's Instagram has revealed a major change to third-person mode that players can expect before launch. Modern Warfare 2's third-person mode was available for players to test out during last month's beta, and...
Gamespot
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Could Deviate Even Further From The Original Timeline
Final Fantasy VII Remake ended on a big cliffhanger back in 2020, teasing an all-new timeline for Cloud Strife and his party as they fought to change fate. For its upcoming sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a new quote from co-director Motomu Toriyama is hinting at an even bigger divergence from the established story.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#485) - October 17, 2022
It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Fortunately for those who are still dragging on this mid-October Monday, the Wordle answer isn't difficult at all. The answer is a word every player has likely heard of and will know how to spell. If you haven't started the October 17 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.
Gamespot
LOTR: Gollum Dev Hopeful To Make Another LOTR Game That Would Explore "Something Else"
Daedalic, the developer of the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, has reiterated its desire to make another Lord of the Rings game someday. Head of publishing Jonas Husges said in a new interview that the hope is for LOTR: Gollum to show the world what it's capable of in Middle-earth before coming back for another story. That will seemingly depend, however, on the how the game performs, which suggests there is not already a firm deal in place.
Gamespot
Meet The Modders Building The Super Mario 64 You Saw In The Ads
For players of a certain age, the Nintendo 64 is a sacred monument to nostalgia. However, the system's low-poly aesthetics and obvious technical limitations can make revisiting beloved games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Banjo-Kazooie a shock. This inspired one group of modders from trying to create an improved version of Super Mario 64 that isn't based on modern standards of graphical fidelity. Instead, they're recreating the colorful, ultra-saturated art renders from the game's promotional materials.
Gamespot
Fall Guys Wormhole Wanderers Event Trailer
There’s been some… developments in the Blunderdome. Thanks to an apparent accident-turned-research-opportunity, mysterious Wormholes have been scattered all over the Blunderdome. And you, our faithful beans, will be our willing research participants... Join in and play the Wormhole Wanderers event from October 20th!
Comments / 0