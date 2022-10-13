The skate community is giving a rousing sendoff to photographer Scott Starr, who died October 9 at age 61. Trained at Brooks Institute, Starr was a prolific and much-loved surf/skate/snowboard photographer who lived in Montecito. He had an uncanny knack for moving into the right place as a skater came sailing out of a bowl or flew by on a ramp. Starr had the same ability with Frisbee, standing close but out of the way of the moves he knew well from his own 1988 national championship win in amateur freestyle with doubles partner Tom Cole.

