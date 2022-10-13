Read full article on original website
milt
4d ago
Also remember Gabby got shot by a looney communist leftist who was mad at her because she wouldn't talk to him at a rally she was at. So he stalked her and shot her. Not a leagal gun owner.
13
Cindy Quinones Bryant
4d ago
that's right just keep bringing the shooting up so people feel sorry for Mark Kelly and vote for him ..,.....not
13
Margo Johnson
4d ago
Congratulations, Gabby! Your courage is inspiring. Your spirit is infectious. Your love for life brings joy to so many of us. May you continue to be blessed with life, love and laughter ❤
12
On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot
PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
Mike Pence praises Arizona for breaking through 'ceiling' on school choice
Former Vice President Mike Pence praises Arizona for leading the nation in educational freedom by expanding school choice legislation to all K-12 students.
Giles endorses Dems for top 3 offices in state
Already censured by the Mesa Legislative District 10 Republican Committee for endorsing a Democratic candidate during the August primary, Mayor John Giles doubled down last week by endorsing his party’s opponents in the state’s top three elections during a appearance on one of the Valley’s leading radio news shows Appearing on the Gaydos and Chad show.
Incredible Video Shows Landspout Touch Down In Arizona
"The landspout that was spotted is likely a cold air funnel that briefly touched the ground."
Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama regarding Kari Lake
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As early ballots arrive in the mail, the polls show the Arizona governor’s race is a toss-up. Right now, the issue dominating this nationally watched matchup is the debate or lack thereof. Democrat Katie Hobbs refused to debate republican Kari Lake and this all boiled over this week with Lake lashing out at Hobbs. Arizona’s Family had a one-on-one interview with Hobbs on Friday, where she said she is not changing her mind on the debate issue. She was adamant that there is no way she will debate Lake on the same stage. She thinks it’s pointless to debate someone who can’t acknowledge facts about the 2020 election, which Lake has said over and over was stolen from Donald Trump.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction – The Center Square
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
The Feds Tell Governor Ducey No More Containers on the Arizona Border
The U.S. Government sent a letter to Arizona's Governor and told him to stop putting up shipping containers on the Arizona-Mexico border. They also said it was a "trespass against the United States."
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
Republican Blake Masters runs for Senate
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Blake Masters, Arizona’s Republican Senate candidate, shook hands with his constituents at his meet-and-greet, one of the many events where his supporters were able to ask him questions. “It’s God, family, and country,” Masters told his constituents when asked about the values he’s campaigning...
Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event
It wasn’t a debate, which is what we all really wanted to see, but we did get to watch the Republican and Democratic candidates for Arizona governor respond, one at a time, to hot topic questions about what they plan to do if they get the job. Last week’s candidate forum was hosted by the […] The post Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona gasoline prices have fallen, according to a weekly update
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Comparatively, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.86/g as of Monday. However, according to a survey of 2,269 stations, prices in...
Arizona Attorney General's office asks for federal investigation of conservative nonprofit True the Vote
The Arizona Attorney General's office has asked for a federal investigation related to potential violations of the Internal Revenue Code by the conservative nonprofit True the Vote, which claims to be trying to expose voter fraud.
Arizona governor's race too close to call, new poll says
(The Center Square) – In what's become a national spectacle where neither candidate has shared the state with the other, Arizona's race for governor could be a close one. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights' says Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are in a statistical tie.
Arizona politics: Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’. By John...
Arizona father saves 12-year-old girl after she was struck by lightning
PHOENIX - A 12-year-old Arizona girl who survived a lightning strike is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday. Dr. Kevin Foster, a surgeon at Valleywise Health, said the girl was playing outside on Oct. 15 in the West Valley when she was either hit by lightning or a strike occurred right next to her.
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs. HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is...
U.S. Department of Interior says Arizona broke federal law with shipping container placement
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
iVote to spend $5 million in Arizona Secretary of State race
IVote, a group that works to elect Democratic Secretaries of State, will spend $5 million on an ad campaign in Arizona to boost Democratic Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes and attack his Republican opponent, Mark Finchem. In 2018, the group spent $3 million in the state's Secretary of State...
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'
Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in America.
