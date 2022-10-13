Read full article on original website
Massachusetts State Troopers Seize Arsenal of Guns, Drugs in OUI Stop
Massachusetts State Troopers made Massachusetts a little bit safer this weekend, taking seven guns off the streets. This past Saturday Trooper Charles Buckley, assigned to the State Police-Newbury Barracks, responded to the weigh station on Route 95 south in Rowley after witnesses reported a vehicle being operated erratically had pulled into the weigh station. Trooper Buckley located the vehicle, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, in a corner of the darkened weigh station and approached the vehicle.
Man arrested on warrant in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they located and arrested Michael Durkee on Grove Street at around 6:30 p.m. Durkee was wanted for a violation of probation stemming from original charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and violation of probation.
Men Busted For Running Organized Crime Loan Sharking, Gambling Ring: Mass AG
State and federal agents wrapped up a multi-year investigation with the arrest of three men who they say used threats, intimidation, and extortion to run a multi-million dollar gambling ring with the help of an organized crime syndicate. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrests last week and laid...
Two separate busts by Massachusetts State Police nets 30,000 doses of fentanyl, 27,480 bags of fentanyl/heroin
Two busts by the Massachusetts State Police have netted big quantities of fentanyl and heroin. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant on Miller Street that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
Woman charged with OUI after crashing into Springfield police cruiser, gun seized from vehicle
A woman from Adams was arrested after crashing into a Springfield police cruiser early Saturday morning.
Galway man accused of pointing handgun during fight
A Galway man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed an illegally owned handgun at someone during a domestic dispute.
Two arrested in Albany for possession of illegal firearm
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were able to get an illegal gun off of the streets. According to investigators, they pulled over 41-year-old Rashun Reese and 38-year-old Jennifer Rosario in Albany on October 14. Police said the pair had a loaded nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol, which...
Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses
“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
Three Massachusetts men indicted on illegal gambling and extortion
Three men from Massachusetts are charged in connection with illegal gambling and extortion scheme.
Ezra Miller denies breaking into Vermont home, stealing liquor
Miller, who has a home in Stamford, is facing charges of burglary and petit larceny punishable by up to 26 years in prison. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ezra Miller denies breaking into Vermont home, stealing liquor.
Massachusetts duo accused of drug trafficking in Rutland
A criminal complaint was unsealed Thursday against two Springfield, Massachusetts men, accusing them of drug trafficking in Rutland, Vermont.
Bennington PD arrest five after apartment search
Bennington PD and Homeland Security investigations executed a search warrant at 546 Main Street Apartment A. This is the third time Bennington PD conducted a search warrant at this residence for narcotics trafficking.
Troy Police Department blotter
Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 10, at 10:13 a.m., Troy police arrested Joel Reyes-Febres, 24, of Troy. Reyes-Febres was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic infraction. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 10, at 5:05 p.m., Troy...
DUI charges following crash in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — A 64-year-old man from Brattleboro was involved in a crash in Dummerston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Guilford Center Road at around 7:10 p.m. State Police responded and made contact with Barry Bozetarnik. Police say that Bozetarnik had been drinking and was arrested for suspicion...
Suspect in 2 recent shootings arrested during Bennington drug bust
Bennington police said they broke up a major drug-selling operation and caught a suspect in two recent shootings when they served a search warrant Thursday morning in Bennington. Miguel A. Perez-Agramonte, 18, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was held without bail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of cocaine, trafficking fentanyl and...
Massachusetts crossing guard arrested on disturbing charges involving a child
Police say that a Massachusetts crossing guard has been charged this week in a disturbing crime involving a child. According to police, on Tuesday, October 11, David Spiers, a Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor, was arrested by Boston Police Detectives and charged with two counts of Rape of a Child and one count of Assault with Intent to Rape a Child. The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating this incident.
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
Social Security recipients will get an annual cost of living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home in Vermont. Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run Updated: 3 hours ago. Sheriff's deputies...
Police investigate hit-and-run crash in Beekmantown
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. — A 52-year-old male was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while bicycling through Beekmantown on Sunday afternoon. He's currently being treated at UVM-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Sunday around 1 p.m., while biking on the shoulder of State Route...
NYSP: Troy woman assaulted by passenger, crashes
A Troy woman and her passenger were both arrested on Saturday, October 8, after they crashed on the I-787 exit six on-ramp.
Massachusetts man facing up to life in prison after selling and make several kilos of fentanyl pills
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to distributing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, made using multiple pill press machines. Miguel Angel Fajardo, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S....
