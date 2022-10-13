ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Rockingham, VT

WUPE

Massachusetts State Troopers Seize Arsenal of Guns, Drugs in OUI Stop

Massachusetts State Troopers made Massachusetts a little bit safer this weekend, taking seven guns off the streets. This past Saturday Trooper Charles Buckley, assigned to the State Police-Newbury Barracks, responded to the weigh station on Route 95 south in Rowley after witnesses reported a vehicle being operated erratically had pulled into the weigh station. Trooper Buckley located the vehicle, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, in a corner of the darkened weigh station and approached the vehicle.
ROWLEY, MA
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they located and arrested Michael Durkee on Grove Street at around 6:30 p.m. Durkee was wanted for a violation of probation stemming from original charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and violation of probation.
RUTLAND, VT
fallriverreporter.com

Two separate busts by Massachusetts State Police nets 30,000 doses of fentanyl, 27,480 bags of fentanyl/heroin

Two busts by the Massachusetts State Police have netted big quantities of fentanyl and heroin. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant on Miller Street that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Two arrested in Albany for possession of illegal firearm

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were able to get an illegal gun off of the streets. According to investigators, they pulled over 41-year-old Rashun Reese and 38-year-old Jennifer Rosario in Albany on October 14. Police said the pair had a loaded nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol, which...
ALBANY, NY
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses

“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Troy Record

Troy Police Department blotter

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 10, at 10:13 a.m., Troy police arrested Joel Reyes-Febres, 24, of Troy. Reyes-Febres was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic infraction. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 10, at 5:05 p.m., Troy...
TROY, NY
newportdispatch.com

DUI charges following crash in Dummerston

DUMMERSTON — A 64-year-old man from Brattleboro was involved in a crash in Dummerston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Guilford Center Road at around 7:10 p.m. State Police responded and made contact with Barry Bozetarnik. Police say that Bozetarnik had been drinking and was arrested for suspicion...
DUMMERSTON, VT
VTDigger

Suspect in 2 recent shootings arrested during Bennington drug bust

Bennington police said they broke up a major drug-selling operation and caught a suspect in two recent shootings when they served a search warrant Thursday morning in Bennington. Miguel A. Perez-Agramonte, 18, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was held without bail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of cocaine, trafficking fentanyl and...
BENNINGTON, VT
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts crossing guard arrested on disturbing charges involving a child

Police say that a Massachusetts crossing guard has been charged this week in a disturbing crime involving a child. According to police, on Tuesday, October 11, David Spiers, a Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor, was arrested by Boston Police Detectives and charged with two counts of Rape of a Child and one count of Assault with Intent to Rape a Child. The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating this incident.
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield

Social Security recipients will get an annual cost of living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home in Vermont. Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run Updated: 3 hours ago. Sheriff's deputies...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Police investigate hit-and-run crash in Beekmantown

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. — A 52-year-old male was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while bicycling through Beekmantown on Sunday afternoon. He's currently being treated at UVM-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Sunday around 1 p.m., while biking on the shoulder of State Route...
BEEKMANTOWN, NY

