As the Visual Effects Society marks the occasion of its 25th anniversary, the annual VES Honors ceremony on Friday included celebration along with a call for more diversity and inclusion, as well as a greater effort to achieve a work-life balance amid industry-wide attention on the long work hours kept by many VFX artists under current business models. Friday evening at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, honorees included three-time Oscar winner and Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter and VFX vet and educator Pam Hogarth.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Westworld' Team on Designing Season 4's New Drones and Building an...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO