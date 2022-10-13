Read full article on original website
Related
Avian malaria causing Maui birds to drop dramatically
Avian malaria has caused forest birds to drop dramatically over the past few decades.
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
mauinow.com
UH: Future of water in Hawaiʻi focus of upcoming innovation conference
The University of Hawaiʻi will host “Water Resilience in Hawai‘i,” a one-day in-person conference on Oct. 28, focused on solving challenges related to water. The conference will also spotlight how strategies from Hawaiʻi’s ancient water management systems can provide guidance on restorative practices today.
Hawaii’s climbing rental prices: ‘Oh, shoot’
"I have to sacrifice doing the stuff I want to and instead, doing the stuff I need to, 24/7," Makiki resident Neal Solbach said. "I could use a little decrease in rent."
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’
Comic book film "Lumpia with a Vengeance" celebrates Filipino superhero. 'She left her mark': Dozens gather to remember woman brutally murdered by estranged husband. Teresita Canilao worked for many years at the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu and the Filipino community she served bid her aloha. Attorney charged in public corruption...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
ENC Today
The Best Hilton Resorts In Hawaii
If you’re looking for the best Hilton resorts in Hawaii, look no further! We’ve put together a list of the top five Hilton resorts on the islands, based on customer reviews. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious getaway or an action-packed vacation, these resorts have something for everyone. So pack your bags and get ready to experience some of the best Hawaii has to offer!
mauinow.com
Ohana Fuels celebrates 10 years supporting Maui community through Fuel Up. Do Good. program
Ohana Fuelsʻ community-driven program “Fuel Up. Do Good,” celebrating its 10th year, has provided more than $500,000 to a variety of nonprofit organizations on Maui and the Big Island, according to a company news release. The funding comes from a partnership between Ohana Fuels and the community....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii hospitals monitor spike in kids with respiratory illnesses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii hospitals are seeing a spike in kids coming in with respiratory viruses. “We definitely are seeing a busier season,” said Dr. Jessica Kosut, division chief for pediatric hospitalists at Hawaii Pacific Health. “Like the rest of the country, we are seeing this early increase and with a little more severity.”
wanderingwheatleys.com
Hiking the Waihe’e Ridge Trail in Maui
The Waihe’e Ridge Trail is an excellent 2.5-mile hike located in North Maui with an elevation of 1,563 feet. Even though the Waihe’e Ridge Trail trail is not long, its difficulty is moderate as it is steep, but the views are incredibly rewarding. The Waihe’e Valley has views...
KITV.com
"As accessible as ordering a pizza." | Fentanyl deaths rapidly rising in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- University of Hawaii freshman Cal Epstein was just 18-years-old when he died from fentanyl poisoning in 2020 -- a devastating loss to his close-knit family still struggling to cope with the reality of what's become a public health crisis throughout the nation. Just days after returning home...
mauinow.com
Pulelehua developer to prioritize affordable units in first phase of West Maui project
Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that the Maui County Council is in receipt of Bill 152, that will help to subsidize shovel-ready development of 100 affordable units in Pulelehua, planned for West Maui. “I am excited to share this good news for West Maui working families,” said Mayor Victorino in...
Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
Study: Average job seeker in Hawaii admits lying on their resume
Are you lying on your resume?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waioli Tea Room in Manoa marks 100 years of serving food ― and second chances
For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
Hawaiian Airlines experiences brief computer outage
Computer outages are impacting the HNL, Maui and Headquarters.
Strong shaking felt in Hawaii after magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattles islands
An earthquake near Mauna Loa happened around 9 a.m. Friday
Hawaii Weather: High surf advisory for north-facing shores
The National Weather Service reports large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet.
What you need to know about recent Mauna Loa unrest
HVO will continue to closely monitor Mauna Loa for any changes.
Yelp: Best buffet in Hawaii includes swimming under waterfall
Yelp's latest list offers something to satisfy everyone's taste.
Comments / 0