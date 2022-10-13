Read full article on original website
Win Tickets ($44): Holy Fawn @ Mission Theater | w/ SOM, Grivo
We are giving you another chance to WIN a pair of tickets to Holy Fawn @ Mission Theater on November 9. To win, comment below on this post why you’d like to attend. Winner will be drawn and emailed October 31. ———————————————...
Murderboat & Code Name: Project Wonky Present Cosmic Circus 2-Night Halloween Party in NE Portland | DJs, Aerial Performances, Contortionists, Karaoke & More!
Step right up! Come one! Come all! To the Greatest Show in the Universe…. if you dare. From around the Cosmos and through the Veil, hail some of the most ghoulish, most stunning, most awe-inspiring, MOST UNBELIEVABLE feats. For two nights only folks, we invite you to explore what lurks beyond the big red tent.
Queens & Screams: Halloween Drag Performance @ The Pharmacy in NW Portland | Hosted by Devlin Lynn Phoenixx
Join The Pharmacy for a spooktacular night of drag performances on Halloween Night!. Halloween will never be the same once Devlin Lynn Phoenixx and her cast of talented queens take over our stage for a night of thrilling tricks and treats!
2022 The Big Lebowski Halloween Party @ Grand Central Bowl & Arcade in SE Portland | Costume Contest, White Russians, Bowling
808 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR, United States, Oregon. Come bowl the night away in your favorite costume, Friday, 10/28/22 from 7pm-11pm. Dress up as your favorite character for change to win 1st, 2nd, or 3rd prize. All costumes are welcome and not limited to the Big Labowski characters. Kids...
Underhill Haunted House Season of Screams @ Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum | 3 Giant Haunted Houses, Promo/Coupon Code, 2022 Halloween
Underhill Haunted House Season of Screams is back!. Three tales of terror in the 40,000 square-foot basement of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum! All new twists and turns, creatures that stalk you, and a larger vendor area. Underhill Manor, a Victorian-inspired experience transporting guests back to another era where terror starts...
Gather, Preserve, Share: 15 Year Celebration Gala for of The Hellenic-American Cultural Center & Museum | Tours, Dinner, Auction
The Hellenic-American Cultural Center & Museum of Oregon and SW Washington (HACCM) is celebrating 15 years! As a non-profit, our mission is to gather, preserve, and share the Hellenic (Greek) American experience in the Pacific Northwest. HACCM maintains a permanent collection of artifacts, paintings, textiles, and other objects, and hosts special exhibitions on a range of topics.
