Read full article on original website
Related
No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five years ago, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo stood together in the national spotlight, kicking off a fund that raised millions of dollars for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip. Sisolak, a Democrat, at the time was chairman of the powerful Clark County Commission, the elected body with jurisdiction over Las Vegas. He praised Lombardo, the nonpartisan elected Clark County sheriff and head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the largest police agency in Nevada. There are no fond words now, with Sisolak seeking a second term as governor and Lombardo, with backing from former President Donald Trump, leading a Republican bid to unseat him in a key partisan race drawing national attention. “They want the same elected position — friends become antagonists as a result,” observed Fred Lokken, a political science professor at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno.
NBC Miami
Democrats in Key Senate Races Have More Cash to Spend Than Republicans in the Final Midterm Push
John Fetterman and Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., all had more cash on hand than their Republican opponents going into the final weeks of the midterm elections. Mandela Barnes, the nominee for Wisconsin's Senate seat, on the other hand, came into October with slightly less cash...
NBC Miami
The US Has Never Had a Lesbian Governor. These Two Women Could Change That
Gubernatorial candidates Maura Healey and Tina Kotek are no strangers to political firsts. In 2009, Healey, who is now the Massachusetts attorney general, led the nation’s first successful challenge to the Defense of Marriage Act, a 1996 law that prohibited federal recognition of same-sex marriages. And in 2014 she broke barriers again, becoming the nation’s first out lesbian elected state attorney general.
Comments / 0