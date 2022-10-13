Delaying Big Purchases, Reducing Debt: 76% of Adults Are Making Lifestyle Changes to Prepare for a Potential Recession

Read full article on original website
2-Year Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Assess Inflation, Earnings
A key short-term U.S. treasury yield fell on Monday as investors looked to earnings reports to assess the impact of persistent inflation and paid close attention to U.K. economic turmoil that has been weighing on global bond markets. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury dipped by about five basis...
British Pound Rises, Bond Yields Fall as UK Overhauls Controversial Tax-Cutting Plans
LONDON — Sterling rose against the dollar on Monday alongside government borrowing prices as U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt rolled back swathes of the government's controversial tax-cutting plans. The yields on long-dated U.K. government bonds, known as gilts, fell following an emergency statement delivered by Hunt. The yield on...
Robust Or Vulnerable? Experts Are Split on Australia's Economic Outlook
Australia's economists are tied on their judgement call concerning the outlook of the economy down under. The Bank of Queensland is "quite bullish" about Australia's "very robust economy," while others are more cautious. However, not everyone carries Frazis' optimism. According to a financial stability review on RBA, Australia's higher interest...
UK's New Finance Minister Scraps Almost All Planned Tax Cuts in Bid to Appease Markets
LONDON — U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt used his first Monday on the job to announce that almost all of the controversial tax measures announced by his predecessor would be reversed. The major U-turn includes scrapping the cut for the lowest rate of income tax from 20% to 19%,...
Mississippi River Water Woes, Retail Overstock Trailers: Latest Supply Chain Stresses for Economy
Mississippi River water levels are so low it is impacting commodities transport. Retailers are using portable containers to store unsorted returns, furniture, and tires as warehouse inventory overstock piles up. East Coast port congestion led by Savannah results in up to 70% of vessels arriving late on the Transpacific trade...
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures, was postponed Monday, taking away one factor that had been expected to drive trading. No specific reason was given, but the GDP report was likely to conflict with the confident tone of a Communist Party congress being held in Beijing, by showing the economy grew by as little as 3% in the...
Strategies to Navigate the $68 Trillion ‘Great Wealth Transfer,' According to Top-Ranked Advisors
Baby boomers are set to pass to their children more than $68 trillion, the biggest wealth transfer ever. Here are a few key strategies top-ranked advisors are using to bridge the gap between generations, while also reducing the tax bite. Between Bill Gates' pledge to give "virtually all" of his...
"It Took Two Years To Get The Problem Under Control": 20 Very Expensive Mistakes That Homeowners Seriously Regret
"I am actively in the process of moving specifically because of the HOA and all of the petty high school drama related to it. Like, I have to get written approval to plant a tree on my property. No thanks."
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Wells Fargo Stock to Capitalize on the Fed's Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors...
Asia-Pacific Markets Slip as Recession Fears Weigh
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday as recession fears weigh in over expectations of continued tighten monetary policies around the world. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.24% in early trade while the Topix lost 0.97%. The U.S. dollar continued to hover at...
Mastercard Will Help Banks Offer Cryptocurrency Trading
Mastercard is launching a program to let financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. The payments giant will act as a "bridge" between Paxos, a crypto trading platform already used by PayPal, and banks. Mastercard's program will handle regulatory compliance and security -- two core reasons banks cite for avoiding the asset class.
Can You Afford a ‘Second Act' After Retirement? Here Are Some Questions to Ask Yourself
With median retirement savings of just $134,000 per person in 2019, Americans aged 55 to 64 can expect a big drop in living standards after they retire, even after Social Security benefits are added in. Many who are more secure from a financial perspective will pursue second careers based on...
Thinking of Flying For the Holidays This Year? Expect to Pay More for Airfare Than at Any Other Time in Recent Years
Thinking of flying for the holidays this year? Expect to pay more for airfare than at any other time in recent years. Thanksgiving airfare prices are currently averaging $281 round trip, up 25% from last year, according to travel booking group Hopper. For Christmas travel, airfare prices are averaging $435 round trip, up 55% from last year and 19% higher than in 2019.
Bitcoin Is Higher to Start the Week But Continues Holding Sideways Pattern
Cryptocurrencies were higher on Monday after recovering from a sharp drop in the previous week. Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $19,555.00, according to Coin Metrics, while ether traded 2.4% higher at $1,328.34. Prices have held steady since rebounding from a big drop that followed the release of the latest reading on...
Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week
Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
57% of Doctors See Patients Turning to Private Care
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- A new report from Medscape UK on physicians’ opinions on current social issues revealed that more than 9 in 10 (91%) doctors surveyed have seen an increase in patients struggling to access medical healthcare services in the last five years. Most doctors (57%) also reported to have seen an increase in patients turning to private healthcare in the last 5 years, likely due to long waiting lists. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005861/en/ 57% of Doctors See Patients Turning to Private Care (Photo: Business Wire)
Is the Uber, Lyft and Gig Economy Battle Over Workers Nearing Its End Game?
Proposed Department of Labor rules stop short of classifying Uber and Lyft drivers as employees. But the Biden administration’s pro-worker bias has analysts wondering what may come next in the battle over the gig economy and union momentum in the U.S. workforce. In a worst-case scenario, costs could rise...
