Northern Colorado hearts are grieving after the tragic death of 22 year old Angelica Vega, after being brutally beat, and sexually assulted by suspect Marco Vallejos. On Friday, Aug. 26 2022. While closing up at a local nutrition shop NOCO Nutrition on 59th Avenue across from Cables, Vega was attacked by Vallejos with a hatchet after all customers had left the shop. Vallejos then continued to drag Vega’s body into her own car. When the cops later found Vallejos with Vega’s body in the car at 10:30 p.m., Vallejos admitted to the officer that he was the guy responsible; he was arrested on the spot. Vega’s family has released a statement that she was “always smiling” and “was very unique and had a heart of gold” (9News).

GREELEY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO