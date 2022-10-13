Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Beetdiggers’ softball captures regional title; eyes now on state
Over the weekend in Brush, the Beetdiggers’ softball team won the 3A Region 5 championship in convincing fashion by scoring a combined 25 runs and allowing five in their games against Cedaredge and Lyons. “It feels great,” Tom Odle, BHS head softball coach, said Monday morning. “This set of...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
After Fellow Republicans Called It ‘Arrogant’ & Inappropriate, Kirkmeyer Still Billed Taxpayers for Driving to Work
“I’ve always had this test as an elected official that, you know, if you can’t go home and look yourself in the mirror, you probably shouldn’t be doing it, right?” said Colorado congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer earlier this year. “If your children would be embarrassed by what you’ve done, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. I’ve tried to live by that test.”
7 injured, 1 killed in Adams County house party shooting
Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting outside of a house party early Saturday morning that left one person dead and seven others injured.
eatonredink.com
Crime in Greeley rises
Northern Colorado hearts are grieving after the tragic death of 22 year old Angelica Vega, after being brutally beat, and sexually assulted by suspect Marco Vallejos. On Friday, Aug. 26 2022. While closing up at a local nutrition shop NOCO Nutrition on 59th Avenue across from Cables, Vega was attacked by Vallejos with a hatchet after all customers had left the shop. Vallejos then continued to drag Vega’s body into her own car. When the cops later found Vallejos with Vega’s body in the car at 10:30 p.m., Vallejos admitted to the officer that he was the guy responsible; he was arrested on the spot. Vega’s family has released a statement that she was “always smiling” and “was very unique and had a heart of gold” (9News).
Fort Morgan Times
UNC shows strength in first half but ‘ran out of gas’ in 37-14 loss to Montana State
UNC (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) fell to No. 4 Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky), 37-14, despite leading the league’s top team before the break. “I was so proud of our team in that first half,” said UNC coach Ed McCaffrey. “We stood toe-to-toe again with the top five team in the country, a team that got to the national championship a year ago. We were fighting them trading punches, had some big catches that we didn’t have last week, had a big explosive run.”
1310kfka.com
Weld County Case to get National Attention
With the retrial of the man accused of kidnapping and killing Jonelle Matthews in full swing in Weld County , the case of the 12-year-old’s 1984 disappearance will be getting more national attention later this month. Matthews. who vanished from her family’s Greeley home is the center of the second season of Wondery’s “Suspect” podcast.
Fort Morgan Times
Game grades: UNC’s performance stronger against MSU than score suggests
Offense: B- UNC’s offense got rolling quickly, scoring in the first and second quarters, but it couldn’t keep up after the break. The first touchdown was a 58-yard rush, a season high, from graduate wide receiver Elijah Dotson. He successfully avoided two tackles and multiple defenders en route to the end zone.
