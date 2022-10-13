ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Murderboat & Code Name: Project Wonky Present Cosmic Circus 2-Night Halloween Party in NE Portland | DJs, Aerial Performances, Contortionists, Karaoke & More!

Step right up! Come one! Come all! To the Greatest Show in the Universe…. if you dare. From around the Cosmos and through the Veil, hail some of the most ghoulish, most stunning, most awe-inspiring, MOST UNBELIEVABLE feats. For two nights only folks, we invite you to explore what lurks beyond the big red tent.
PORTLAND, OR
Gather, Preserve, Share: 15 Year Celebration Gala for of The Hellenic-American Cultural Center & Museum | Tours, Dinner, Auction

The Hellenic-American Cultural Center & Museum of Oregon and SW Washington (HACCM) is celebrating 15 years! As a non-profit, our mission is to gather, preserve, and share the Hellenic (Greek) American experience in the Pacific Northwest. HACCM maintains a permanent collection of artifacts, paintings, textiles, and other objects, and hosts special exhibitions on a range of topics.
PORTLAND, OR
Underhill Haunted House Season of Screams @ Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum | 3 Giant Haunted Houses, Promo/Coupon Code, 2022 Halloween

Underhill Haunted House Season of Screams is back!. Three tales of terror in the 40,000 square-foot basement of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum! All new twists and turns, creatures that stalk you, and a larger vendor area. Underhill Manor, a Victorian-inspired experience transporting guests back to another era where terror starts...
PORTLAND, OR

