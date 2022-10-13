Read full article on original website
Flooded Yellowstone roads to reopen – and gateway towns to reconnect – following reconstruction
Mammoth, Wyo., is normally one of the most crowded parts of Yellowstone. It’s home to the park’s headquarters, several hotels and restaurants, and a massive, bubbling hot springs complex with pools tinted blue, red, green and orange. But on a recent Friday, there were almost more elk than...
Be aware out there during hunting season
It’s hunting season in Utah, and local land managers say it’s important for both hunters and recreationalists to know the laws before they head outside. The hunting season in Utah began August 20th with the general archery hunt for deer, and will end November 10th, which is the final day to hunt elk with a muzzleloader.
Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster
The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
Inflation, abortion and marijuana divide candidates for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District
The debate between incumbent Republican Rep. John Curtis and Democratic challenger Glenn Wright was organized by the Utah Debate Commission and moderated by Natalie Gochnour of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. In June’s Republican primary, Curtis clinched the party nomination. He now faces Wright, a current Summit County Councilor,...
Planned Parenthood hosts a Roevember event in Park City Oct. 2
Planned Parenthood of Utah is hosting a postcard-writing party in anticipation of the midterm elections in November. Election season is around the corner and organizations like Planned Parenthood are mobilizing to support candidates committed to reproductive healthcare. They are calling those efforts Roevember. One of the event’s Planned Parenthood has...
Sen. Mike Lee wants to undo the Inflation Reduction Act’s medication price caps
Sen. Mike Lee is looking to reverse provisions that cap prescription drug prices for Medicare and Medicaid patients. The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law in August, includes the requirement that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services negotiate a maximum price for some prescription name-brand drugs without a generic equivalent.
