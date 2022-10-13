Read full article on original website
Crystal Gayle + Peggy Sue Wright Tribute Late Sister Loretta Lynn at CMT Artists of the Year [Watch]
Crystal Gayle and her sister, Peggy Sue Wright, paid musical tribute to their late sister, Loretta Lynn, with a special performance at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony in Nashville. The pair joined together to honor Lynn with a rendition of her career-defining song, "Coal Miner's Daughter." Gayle...
Alan Jackson Has Stars Singing Along to ‘Chattahoochee’ at CMT Artists of the Year Show [Watch]
Alan Jackson took the stage to perform at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year special that aired on Friday night (Oct. 14), wowing the assembled crowd with his performance of "Chattahoochee." The 63-year-old country music icon earned rousing cheers just by walking onto the stage at the event, which...
Kenny Chesney Will Be the Featured Guest at Country Radio Seminar 2023
All eyes and ears will be on Kenny Chesney at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in 2023. The eight-time CMA Entertainer of the Year has been named the featured guest for "The Artist Interview." The "You and Tequila" singer will sit down for an exclusive interview in front of a live...
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
Keith Urban Lets Luke Combs Steal His Stage During Nashville Concert [Watch]
Keith Urban willingly stepped aside for Luke Combs during his Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville on Friday night (Oct. 7). The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer was one of several surprise guests at Bridgestone Arena, and he shared two songs and a fascinating piece of trivia about his wife, Nicole.
Alexander Ludwig Got Advice From Jason Aldean Before He Released His Debut Album
Alexander Ludwig, known for his acting roles in the Hunger Games, Vikings and more, released his full-length, debut album, Highway 99, on Aug. 26. The 16-track project continues to establish Ludwig as a promising up-and-coming act in country music, but breaking into the genre isn't something he expects to come without a challenge.
Thrillist
The Most Haunted Places Near Nashville
Nashville has long been known as a destination for a scary good time, but Music City also has its share of truly terrifying locales in and around the city. With a long history of bloody military conflicts, plantations, and conflicts with Native Americans, there are plenty of reasons for departed souls to be unsettled. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, Nashville offers all sorts of opportunities to raise a few goosebumps, from haunted hotels to spooky cemeteries and mansions. Turn on all the lights in the room and read about the spooky side of Nashville.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Nashville, TN
People believe that the stomach is the gateway to a person’s heart. Italy is aware of this. That explains why, keto diet and all, no one can get enough of their heart-warming, soul-satisfying platters of spaghetti bliss. Regarding the universally adored comfort food, it’s safe to assume that Italians...
wgnsradio.com
St. Thomas Helps Grammy Nominee With Cancer and New Baby
(NASHVILLE) In April 2021, Grammy-nominated Christian artist, Alexis Butcher was hit with a whirlwind of emotions. Alexis found out she was expecting a baby girl a few weeks before she was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer. “I found a lump in my breast,” Alexis recalls. “I just thought it...
Four New Taziki’s Coming Soon to Nashville Area
Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting...
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together
Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Students express disappointment in Mellow Mushroom, Tavern permanently closing within one month
The Mellow Mushroom location on 21st Avenue recently closed permanently after 20 years of operation in part due to understaffing issues. Tavern, a former restaurant in Midtown and another popular dining location among students, similarly closed permanently on Sept, 13, 2022—11 years after its opening. Mellow Mushroom was part...
dicksonpost.com
Civil War veteran shared the tale of Dickson's "skeleton dance"
In the summer of 1907, a famous writer was traveling through Middle Tennessee. As his train began to slow down to make the routine stop in Dickson, he noticed a nice, newly built town and decided to get out to explore this interesting little place. Dickson had been ravaged just a few years earlier by a devastating fire. It had mostly been rebuilt, so most of the buildings were shiny and new.
Tullahoma Drops Nail Bitter to Lawrence County
The Tullahoma Wildcats had their two game win streak snapped and their playoff hopes took a serious hit with a 14-10 loss to Lawrence County Friday night at Wilkins Stadium. In a game which was a time of possession battle from the opening kick off Tullahoma marched 61 yards in 5:03 seconds to strike first on a one yard Jaxon Sheffield run with 6:53 left in the first quarter.
Brett Eldredge’s ‘Glow’ Live Tour Returns for 2022 Holiday Season
Brett Eldredge will spread some holiday cheer across the U.S. with a very special headlining trek later this year. The country star will kick off his annual Glow Live Tour with a three-night residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 25, 26 and 27. Eldredge will stop in cities across the U.S., including two nights at New York City's Beacon Theatre, before wrapping up with two back-to-back shows in Boston on Dec. 20 and 21.
WHNT-TV
Freeze Warning Monday Night
The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, a Freeze Warning has been issued for southern middle Tennessee. Counties in Tennessee include Giles, Franklin, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore, and Wayne counties. The coldest air is forecast...
WSMV
What is a Red Flag Warning?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Red Flag Warning is also known as a Fire Weather Warning. It’s when we have a mix of the perfect conditions of warm temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds. Today, much of the Midstate is under a Red Flag Warning. We haven’t had...
Fairview hit hard by passing storms
Severe storms Wednesday left their mark across the MidState, including in Williamson County — where Fairview was one of the hardest hit areas.
