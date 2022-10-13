ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Hurricane Mills, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Thrillist

The Most Haunted Places Near Nashville

Nashville has long been known as a destination for a scary good time, but Music City also has its share of truly terrifying locales in and around the city. With a long history of bloody military conflicts, plantations, and conflicts with Native Americans, there are plenty of reasons for departed souls to be unsettled. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, Nashville offers all sorts of opportunities to raise a few goosebumps, from haunted hotels to spooky cemeteries and mansions. Turn on all the lights in the room and read about the spooky side of Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Nashville, TN

People believe that the stomach is the gateway to a person’s heart. Italy is aware of this. That explains why, keto diet and all, no one can get enough of their heart-warming, soul-satisfying platters of spaghetti bliss. Regarding the universally adored comfort food, it’s safe to assume that Italians...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Skaggs
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Keith Whitley
Person
Deana Carter
Person
Steve Wariner
Person
Loretta Lynn
wgnsradio.com

St. Thomas Helps Grammy Nominee With Cancer and New Baby

(NASHVILLE) In April 2021, Grammy-nominated Christian artist, Alexis Butcher was hit with a whirlwind of emotions. Alexis found out she was expecting a baby girl a few weeks before she was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer. “I found a lump in my breast,” Alexis recalls. “I just thought it...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Four New Taziki’s Coming Soon to Nashville Area

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Opry#Alcohol Poisoning#Cma
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together

Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Civil War veteran shared the tale of Dickson's "skeleton dance"

In the summer of 1907, a famous writer was traveling through Middle Tennessee. As his train began to slow down to make the routine stop in Dickson, he noticed a nice, newly built town and decided to get out to explore this interesting little place. Dickson had been ravaged just a few years earlier by a devastating fire. It had mostly been rebuilt, so most of the buildings were shiny and new.
DICKSON, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Drops Nail Bitter to Lawrence County

The Tullahoma Wildcats had their two game win streak snapped and their playoff hopes took a serious hit with a 14-10 loss to Lawrence County Friday night at Wilkins Stadium. In a game which was a time of possession battle from the opening kick off Tullahoma marched 61 yards in 5:03 seconds to strike first on a one yard Jaxon Sheffield run with 6:53 left in the first quarter.
TULLAHOMA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KLAW 101

Brett Eldredge’s ‘Glow’ Live Tour Returns for 2022 Holiday Season

Brett Eldredge will spread some holiday cheer across the U.S. with a very special headlining trek later this year. The country star will kick off his annual Glow Live Tour with a three-night residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 25, 26 and 27. Eldredge will stop in cities across the U.S., including two nights at New York City's Beacon Theatre, before wrapping up with two back-to-back shows in Boston on Dec. 20 and 21.
NASHVILLE, TN
WHNT-TV

Freeze Warning Monday Night

The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, a Freeze Warning has been issued for southern middle Tennessee. Counties in Tennessee include Giles, Franklin, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore, and Wayne counties. The coldest air is forecast...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

What is a Red Flag Warning?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Red Flag Warning is also known as a Fire Weather Warning. It’s when we have a mix of the perfect conditions of warm temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds. Today, much of the Midstate is under a Red Flag Warning. We haven’t had...
NASHVILLE, TN
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy