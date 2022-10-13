ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New Hampshire Bulletin

A sweet deal: New Hampshire wins grant to support maple syrup producers

New Hampshire has been awarded a $388,080 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund research and promotion of maple syrup – an $8.2 million industry in the state, according to the USDA’s numbers from 2021.   The Department of Business and Economic Affairs wants to spend its “Acer” award on marketing materials, a market […] The post A sweet deal: New Hampshire wins grant to support maple syrup producers appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
HOPKINTON, NH

