Delaying Big Purchases, Reducing Debt: 76% of Adults Are Making Lifestyle Changes to Prepare for a Potential Recession

While Global Central Banks Take on Jumbo Hikes, Australia Took a Smaller Step
The Australian central bank's board members said they "recognized the benefits of a smaller increase," according to minutes released from its Oct. 4 meeting. The RBA raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to 2.6%, a nine-year high, marking the bank's sixth consecutive hike in its tightening cycle to tame global inflation rates.
2-Year Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Assess Inflation, Earnings
A key short-term U.S. treasury yield fell on Monday as investors looked to earnings reports to assess the impact of persistent inflation and paid close attention to U.K. economic turmoil that has been weighing on global bond markets. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury dipped by about five basis...
British Pound Rises, Bond Yields Fall as UK Overhauls Controversial Tax-Cutting Plans
LONDON — Sterling rose against the dollar on Monday alongside government borrowing prices as U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt rolled back swathes of the government's controversial tax-cutting plans. The yields on long-dated U.K. government bonds, known as gilts, fell following an emergency statement delivered by Hunt. The yield on...
Robust Or Vulnerable? Experts Are Split on Australia's Economic Outlook
Australia's economists are tied on their judgement call concerning the outlook of the economy down under. The Bank of Queensland is "quite bullish" about Australia's "very robust economy," while others are more cautious. However, not everyone carries Frazis' optimism. According to a financial stability review on RBA, Australia's higher interest...
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Wells Fargo Stock to Capitalize on the Fed's Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors...
White House Covid Czar Calls on Seniors to Get Omicron Booster Now — It ‘Literally Could Save Your Life'
Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said everyone older than 50 and senior citizens in particular need to get an omicron booster as soon as possible. "If you're over 50, certainly if you're over 65, you've got to go get these vaccines because it actually, literally could save your life. It's a difference between life and death," Jha said.
10-Year Treasury Yield Hovers Around 4% as Stock Markets Rally on Solid Earnings
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury dipped on Tuesday, but remained close to the 4% mark, as stock markets rallied off the back of strong earnings reports. The 10-year Treasury note was trading about 1 basis point lower at 4.0025% at around 4:30 am E.T. In recent weeks it has surpassed the key 4% level, which it last frequently crossed in 2008, more and more often.
Microsoft Confirms Job Cuts After Calling for Growth to Slow
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the move, which comes three months after the company announced a round of layoffs affecting less than 1% of employees. The software maker called for the slowest revenue growth in more than five years in the quarter that ended Sept. 30. A Microsoft spokesperson on Monday...
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Pops More Than 5% After Chinese EV Maker Forecasts Surging Profits
Shares of Chinese electric carmaker BYD gained more than 5% Tuesday after the company forecast a huge jump in profit for the third quarter. The Warren Buffett backed firmed said late on Monday that net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 is estimated to rise between 333.6% and 365.11% year-on-year.
Thinking of Flying For the Holidays This Year? Expect to Pay More for Airfare Than at Any Other Time in Recent Years
Thinking of flying for the holidays this year? Expect to pay more for airfare than at any other time in recent years. Thanksgiving airfare prices are currently averaging $281 round trip, up 25% from last year, according to travel booking group Hopper. For Christmas travel, airfare prices are averaging $435 round trip, up 55% from last year and 19% higher than in 2019.
European Markets Open Higher After UK Fiscal U-Turns
LONDON — European markets open higher as the region feels the impact of the U.K.'s fiscal U-turns on Monday. All sectors and major bourses have made gains at 9.00 a.m. London time, with autos leading increases up 1.9%, followed by technology at 1.7%. The British pound rose and bond...
