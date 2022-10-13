Canyon ISD hosts One District, One Mission fundraiser event

Canyon Independent School District educators and administration gathered to put their cornhole tosses to the test for the winning belt during their One District, One Mission fundraising event.

On Wednesday, House Divided opened their doors for 18 Canyon ISD teams to gather for a friendly cornhole competition, with the grand prize being a year of bragging rights and the championship belt.

“The growth in our district, with the addition of a new high school, junior high, and a couple new elementary schools, brings the need for us to grow along with it in order to meet the needs that our educators have,” said Kelly Norman, Executive Director of the Education Foundation of Canyon ISD.

The Education Foundation of Canyon ISD is a non-profit organization that supports the district. All members of the board include volunteers in Canyon, Amarillo, and Herford. The Foundation provides funding for educators who may be facing a lack of classroom resources. This is done through fundraising, community events, CISD employee giving, and community advocacy.

“Teachers spend so much of their own money to do things in their classrooms for their students. We gave $8,000 this summer because of all the new hires we have,” Norman said. “We provide grants twice a year, as well as giving every new educator a $50 grant for their classrooms. Around $55,000 will be awarded in the fall.”

Education Credit Union (ECU) sponsored this event, providing the funds for the location. “House Divided is not open on Wednesdays. This costs money, but ECU covered that cost, making every dollar we make tonight go directly to us. That is such a huge gift that wouldn’t be possible without ECU,” Norman said.

“It’s exciting to be a part of a creative event like a corn-hole tournament that involves all of our schools. The Education Foundation of Canyon ISD does so much in order to support the teachers and staff to further the success for our students. It’s unbelievable the amount they contribute back to our classrooms. Thanks is not enough for all the things the Foundation does,” said Darryl Flusche, Superintendent of Canyon ISD.

The finalists of the tournament were between a Heritage Hills Elementary team made up of Philip Umbert and Lauren Ebeling and Randall High School's David Quirino and Rodney Ramirez. The team that took the title of No. 1 was Randall High School.