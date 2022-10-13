Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Trump Org. Charged Secret Service Up to $1,185 Per Night to Stay at Trump Properties
During Donald Trump’s presidency, Trump hotels charged the Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night, more than five times the recommended government rate, and the high rates continued after he left office, according to an investigation released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Beginning in...
These elections "are the most important in our lifetime": Democracy advocate on America's choice
In a series of public hearings that began last summer, the House Jan. 6 committee has developed a damning narrative, fueled by overwhelming and irrefutable evidence, that Donald Trump was the central figure in a nationwide criminal plot to end American democracy by nullifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in cities across Ukraine
Attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure including energy facility
NBC Connecticut
Democrats in Key Senate Races Have More Cash to Spend Than Republicans in the Final Midterm Push
John Fetterman and Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., all had more cash on hand than their Republican opponents going into the final weeks of the midterm elections. Mandela Barnes, the nominee for Wisconsin's Senate seat, on the other hand, came into October with slightly less cash...
Comments / 0