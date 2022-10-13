ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Delaying Big Purchases, Reducing Debt: 76% of Adults Are Making Lifestyle Changes to Prepare for a Potential Recession

By Sarah O'Brien,CNBC
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

2-Year Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Assess Inflation, Earnings

A key short-term U.S. treasury yield fell on Monday as investors looked to earnings reports to assess the impact of persistent inflation and paid close attention to U.K. economic turmoil that has been weighing on global bond markets. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury dipped by about five basis...
NBC San Diego

Bank of America Tops Estimates on Better-Than-Expected Bond Trading, Higher Interest Rates

Bank of America's third-quarter results topped expectations. The company reported better-than-expected fixed-income trading and gains in interest income thanks to choppy markets and rising rates. Like its Wall Street rivals, investment banking revenue posted steep declines. Bank of America said Monday that quarterly profit and revenue topped expectations on better-than-expected...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says to Buy Wells Fargo Stock to Capitalize on the Fed's Rate Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors...
NBC San Diego

Dow Climbs 600 Points as Strong Bank Earnings Help Fuel Relief Rally

Stocks rose sharply on Monday as investors weighed key earnings reports after a wild week of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 600 points, or 2%. The S&P 500 jumped 2.8%, and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3.4%. The rally comes as stocks are near the lows of...
NBC San Diego

White House Covid Czar Calls on Seniors to Get Omicron Booster Now — It ‘Literally Could Save Your Life'

Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said everyone older than 50 and senior citizens in particular need to get an omicron booster as soon as possible. "If you're over 50, certainly if you're over 65, you've got to go get these vaccines because it actually, literally could save your life. It's a difference between life and death," Jha said.
NBC San Diego

European Markets Close Higher as UK Performs Major U-Turn on Tax Cuts; British Pound Soars

LONDON — European markets closed higher on Monday as traders digested a major fiscal U-turn in the U.K. that sent sterling and government bond prices higher. Britain's new Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt opted to scrap most of the policies announced in Prime Minister Liz Truss's budget on Sept. 23, prompting gains in the pound. The U.K. currency was last seen up 2.1% at $1.1408, extending gains made ahead of the statement.
NBC San Diego

Microsoft Confirms Job Cuts After Calling for Growth to Slow

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the move, which comes three months after the company announced a round of layoffs affecting less than 1% of employees. The software maker called for the slowest revenue growth in more than five years in the quarter that ended Sept. 30. A Microsoft spokesperson on Monday...
NBC San Diego

Australia's Stocks Lead Gains in Asia After Wall Street's Jump; Yen Hovers Near 149-Levels

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Tuesday after Wall Street's rally overnight. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.68%, leading gains in the wider region. The Reserve Bank of Australia released its meeting minutes for its October meeting. The Nikkei 225 was 1.38% up, while the Topix added 1.11%. Japan's yen touched 149.08 against the dollar and was last trading near 148.80.
NBC San Diego

Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week

Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
NBC San Diego

The Student Debt Forgiveness Application Is Live Online: Here's How to Apply

Following a successful beta test over the weekend, President Joe Biden announced on Monday the student debt forgiveness application is now live. You can visit the Federal Student Aid website to apply for up to $20,000 of student debt relief. Individuals who earned under $125,000, or households that made under...
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Rise 1% After Nasdaq Notches Best Day Since July

Stock futures rose Tuesday morning after the Nasdaq Composite posted its best daily performance since July. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 373 points or 1.23%. S&P 500 futures jumped 1.46% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.7%. The moves came after a winning day on Wall Street....

Comments / 0

Community Policy