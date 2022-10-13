Delaying Big Purchases, Reducing Debt: 76% of Adults Are Making Lifestyle Changes to Prepare for a Potential Recession

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
2-Year Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Assess Inflation, Earnings
A key short-term U.S. treasury yield fell on Monday as investors looked to earnings reports to assess the impact of persistent inflation and paid close attention to U.K. economic turmoil that has been weighing on global bond markets. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury dipped by about five basis...
NBC San Diego
Student Loan Forgiveness Application Officially Launches, Putting Relief in Sight for 40 Million Americans
Tens of millions of Americans can now apply for student loan cancellation. In addition to your full name and date of birth, you'll also have to provide your Social Security number. Proof of income won't be required unless the Education Department follows up with an additional request. The U.S. Department...
NBC San Diego
Why Smartphones Are Getting Cheaper While Everything Else Is Skyrocketing, According to the Government
One product category monitored in the consumer price index recorded a 22% plunge, showing deflation: smartphones. Normally, the CPI, published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compares prices for identical items that don't change much from year to year. So, it might compare eggs with eggs. But in the case...
NBC San Diego
Bank of America Tops Estimates on Better-Than-Expected Bond Trading, Higher Interest Rates
Bank of America's third-quarter results topped expectations. The company reported better-than-expected fixed-income trading and gains in interest income thanks to choppy markets and rising rates. Like its Wall Street rivals, investment banking revenue posted steep declines. Bank of America said Monday that quarterly profit and revenue topped expectations on better-than-expected...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Wells Fargo Stock to Capitalize on the Fed's Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors...
NBC San Diego
Dow Climbs 600 Points as Strong Bank Earnings Help Fuel Relief Rally
Stocks rose sharply on Monday as investors weighed key earnings reports after a wild week of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 600 points, or 2%. The S&P 500 jumped 2.8%, and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3.4%. The rally comes as stocks are near the lows of...
NBC San Diego
White House Covid Czar Calls on Seniors to Get Omicron Booster Now — It ‘Literally Could Save Your Life'
Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said everyone older than 50 and senior citizens in particular need to get an omicron booster as soon as possible. "If you're over 50, certainly if you're over 65, you've got to go get these vaccines because it actually, literally could save your life. It's a difference between life and death," Jha said.
NBC San Diego
European Markets Close Higher as UK Performs Major U-Turn on Tax Cuts; British Pound Soars
LONDON — European markets closed higher on Monday as traders digested a major fiscal U-turn in the U.K. that sent sterling and government bond prices higher. Britain's new Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt opted to scrap most of the policies announced in Prime Minister Liz Truss's budget on Sept. 23, prompting gains in the pound. The U.K. currency was last seen up 2.1% at $1.1408, extending gains made ahead of the statement.
NBC San Diego
Microsoft Confirms Job Cuts After Calling for Growth to Slow
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the move, which comes three months after the company announced a round of layoffs affecting less than 1% of employees. The software maker called for the slowest revenue growth in more than five years in the quarter that ended Sept. 30. A Microsoft spokesperson on Monday...
NBC San Diego
Australia's Stocks Lead Gains in Asia After Wall Street's Jump; Yen Hovers Near 149-Levels
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Tuesday after Wall Street's rally overnight. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.68%, leading gains in the wider region. The Reserve Bank of Australia released its meeting minutes for its October meeting. The Nikkei 225 was 1.38% up, while the Topix added 1.11%. Japan's yen touched 149.08 against the dollar and was last trading near 148.80.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Roblox, Continental Resources, Fox Corp and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Roblox — Roblox shares shot up 19.83% after the online gaming company reported metrics for September that showed stronger engagement than a year ago. Apple — The tech giant saw its shares rally 2.91% after Morgan Stanley reiterated the stock...
NBC San Diego
Goldman CEO David Solomon's Latest Remix Breaks Up the Bank's Struggling Consumer Finance Business
The reorganization plan calls for Goldman's four main divisions to be combined into three, according to people with knowledge of the plan. These people said trading and investment banking will form Goldman's largest and most important division from a revenue perspective. Its money-losing consumer finance operations will be split between...
NBC San Diego
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Pops More Than 5% After Chinese EV Maker Forecasts Surging Profits
Shares of Chinese electric carmaker BYD gained more than 5% Tuesday after the company forecast a huge jump in profit for the third quarter. The Warren Buffett backed firmed said late on Monday that net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 is estimated to rise between 333.6% and 365.11% year-on-year.
NBC San Diego
Can You Afford a ‘Second Act' After Retirement? Here Are Some Questions to Ask Yourself
With median retirement savings of just $134,000 per person in 2019, Americans aged 55 to 64 can expect a big drop in living standards after they retire, even after Social Security benefits are added in. Many who are more secure from a financial perspective will pursue second careers based on...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Higher After UK Fiscal U-Turns; EU Energy Announcement Expected
LONDON — European markets are higher as the region feels the impact of the U.K.'s fiscal U-turns on Monday and anticipates new EU measures to tackle energy prices. The Stoxx 600 index is up 0.5%. Most sectors and major bourses have made gains at 10.00 a.m. London time, with...
NBC San Diego
Is the Uber, Lyft and Gig Economy Battle Over Workers Nearing Its End Game?
Proposed Department of Labor rules stop short of classifying Uber and Lyft drivers as employees. But the Biden administration’s pro-worker bias has analysts wondering what may come next in the battle over the gig economy and union momentum in the U.S. workforce. In a worst-case scenario, costs could rise...
NBC San Diego
Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week
Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
NBC San Diego
The Student Debt Forgiveness Application Is Live Online: Here's How to Apply
Following a successful beta test over the weekend, President Joe Biden announced on Monday the student debt forgiveness application is now live. You can visit the Federal Student Aid website to apply for up to $20,000 of student debt relief. Individuals who earned under $125,000, or households that made under...
NBC San Diego
The Female Venture Capitalist Creating Billions in a New World of Work Beyond the Office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Rise 1% After Nasdaq Notches Best Day Since July
Stock futures rose Tuesday morning after the Nasdaq Composite posted its best daily performance since July. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 373 points or 1.23%. S&P 500 futures jumped 1.46% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.7%. The moves came after a winning day on Wall Street....
Comments / 0