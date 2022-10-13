Read full article on original website
Related
Fears for Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi after she competed in Seoul without a hijab
A female Iranian climber has reportedly gone missing in South Korea, two days after she competed in an international tournament without a hijab. The BBC’s Persian service said friends of Elnaz Rekabi had been unable to contact the athlete since Sunday. The service also quoted “well-informed sources” as saying that her passport and mobile phone had been confiscated.
MoD attempting to stop recruitment of ex-Army pilots to train Chinese military
The Ministry of Defence has warned of recruitment schemes headhunting former British military pilots to train members of the Chinese Army.The BBC reports up to 30 former pilots are believed to have trained the China’s People’s Liberation Army.The pilots are reported to have served across the British military and not just in the Royal Air Force. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued an intelligence alert warning pilots against taking part.We are taking decisive steps to stop Chinese recruitment schemes attempting to headhunt serving and former UK Armed Forces pilots to train People's Liberation Army personnel in the People's Republic...
China’s plans to annex Taiwan moving ‘much faster’ under Xi, says Blinken
China’s government is pursuing its plans to annex Taiwan on a “much faster timeline” under Xi Jinping, the US secretary of state has said, reiterating warnings of global economic disruption if Taiwan was taken over. The comments by Antony Blinken come as China’s ruling Communist party meet...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
64K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 1