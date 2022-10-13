Upcoming Fox animated comedy Grimsburg has been renewed for a second season. The series, which will star Jon Hamm, has yet to premiere. Variety reports that the announcement was made by Fox president of entertainment Michael Thorn, demonstrating a high level of confidence in the yet-to-be-aired series. "Everything we’re seeing with Grimsburg – from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts – makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand," Says Thorn. Grimsburg joins another upcoming Fox animated series destined for Fox's Sunday night Animation Domination programming block, the Dan Harmon-produced Greek mythology comedy Krapopolis, in being renewed in advance of its premiere.

16 HOURS AGO