unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports October 14-16, 2022
A deputy and units from the Leesburg Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of State Route 347 and Sandusky Road for a property damage crash involving a 2010 Ford Escape that struck a deer. A crash report was taken, #80-22-427. 7:20am Injury Crash. A deputy and units from the...
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Fire in Computer Room at Adena Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A minor fire at Adena hospital sent fire departments to the scene quickly after a report around 3 pm. According to sources at the hospital, the fire was inside the hospital’s IT department where servers and computers for the hospital are located. The fire did not cause any evacuations, to the hospital and was contained within a short period of time.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Nearly 1,000 residents are in the dark in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 1,000 customers are without power this evening in the city of Chillicothe. According to American Electric Power, the outage happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. affecting the area around Western Avenue toward downtown. A restoration time of 9:30 p.m. was provided by the electric company. The...
Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County after milk truck overturns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the west side of Franklin County briefly shut down a major highway and continues to cause major delays Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports that a crash involving the overturning of a semi-truck carrying milk occurred on Interstate 70 eastbound near Cole Road, just west of […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
U.C.S.O. Has B.O.D.C.C To Benefit U.W.U.C
The Inaugural Union County Sheriff’s Office Battle of the Divisions Chili Cook-Off to benefit the United Way of Union County bolted of the gate at a gallop Friday as the sally port at the Courthouse welcomed both beautiful weather and aficionados of chili, bratwurst and hotdogs. Each of the...
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
columbusmonthly.com
Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Emergency personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash along Route 23 caused traffic backups Thursday evening. The call came into dispatchers around 6 p.m. According to initial reports, a car and truck were involved in the accident along the highway just north of Crouse Chapel Road in Ross County. Medics...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Great Weather, Great Food, Great Entertainment Greet Last Friday Nights Uptown Of The Season
MARYSVILLE – The final Friday Night Uptown at the Memorial Health Pavilion and Partners Park – with the theme being “Rocktoberfest”– was conducted Friday to a large crowd, a scene in Uptown Marysville that was dominated by the Union County Courthouse clock tower being lit purple in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
ashlandsource.com
Wooster resident killed, Mansfield man evaluated at scene for minor injuries in Ashland County crash
MOHICAN TOWNSHIP – A Wooster resident was killed and a Mansfield man was evaluated at the scene for possible minor injuries after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Gale A Stauffer, 57, of Wooster, was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals Samaritan...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Grisham
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Grisham, 90, of Marysville, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, October 13th at Bluebird Retirement Community Center with her loving daughters by her side. Born June 9, 1932, to the late Conrad W. and Inez B. Weidman, Liz was raised in Marysville along with her brother,...
Daughter calls for increased police presence at Columbus intersection where father died
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ciera Heairld said she's lucky the last words she said to her father after he walked out the door was "I love you." On Tuesday, 51-year-old Robert Scott was walking from his home along South High Street and Williams Road toward Bob Evans to get his car.
One dead, two injured in northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash overnight Saturday in northeast Columbus, per Columbus police. A police dispatcher told NBC4 officers went to the intersection of Sunbury Road and Morse Road just before 1:30 a.m. after a one vehicle crash. At the scene, authorities found three […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
4 indicted in west Columbus human trafficking and drug bust
During the investigation, 27 human trafficking victims were identified. Investigators seized five firearms and more than $200,000 worth of narcotics.
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
