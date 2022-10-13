ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports October 14-16, 2022

A deputy and units from the Leesburg Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of State Route 347 and Sandusky Road for a property damage crash involving a 2010 Ford Escape that struck a deer. A crash report was taken, #80-22-427. 7:20am Injury Crash. A deputy and units from the...
MARYSVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE – Fire in Computer Room at Adena Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE – A minor fire at Adena hospital sent fire departments to the scene quickly after a report around 3 pm. According to sources at the hospital, the fire was inside the hospital’s IT department where servers and computers for the hospital are located. The fire did not cause any evacuations, to the hospital and was contained within a short period of time.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Nearly 1,000 residents are in the dark in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 1,000 customers are without power this evening in the city of Chillicothe. According to American Electric Power, the outage happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. affecting the area around Western Avenue toward downtown. A restoration time of 9:30 p.m. was provided by the electric company. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

U.C.S.O. Has B.O.D.C.C To Benefit U.W.U.C

The Inaugural Union County Sheriff’s Office Battle of the Divisions Chili Cook-Off to benefit the United Way of Union County bolted of the gate at a gallop Friday as the sally port at the Courthouse welcomed both beautiful weather and aficionados of chili, bratwurst and hotdogs. Each of the...
UNION COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall

The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Emergency personnel responded to a crash along Route 23 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash along Route 23 caused traffic backups Thursday evening. The call came into dispatchers around 6 p.m. According to initial reports, a car and truck were involved in the accident along the highway just north of Crouse Chapel Road in Ross County. Medics...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Elizabeth A. “Liz” Grisham

Elizabeth A. “Liz” Grisham, 90, of Marysville, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, October 13th at Bluebird Retirement Community Center with her loving daughters by her side. Born June 9, 1932, to the late Conrad W. and Inez B. Weidman, Liz was raised in Marysville along with her brother,...
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, two injured in northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash overnight Saturday in northeast Columbus, per Columbus police. A police dispatcher told NBC4 officers went to the intersection of Sunbury Road and Morse Road just before 1:30 a.m. after a one vehicle crash. At the scene, authorities found three […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts

And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy