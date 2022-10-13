ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Bombers become first Macomb High School volleyball team to take No. 1 seed in sectional

By Devon Greene
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wc4Ik_0iXprrED00

MACOMB — The Macomb Bomber varsity volleyball team clinched a playoff spot last week and has put together a season to remember as they currently sit at 24-2 with a perfect 6-0 record in the Prairieland conference.

Bomber head coach Briana Rexroat says that the chemistry built through years of experience playing with one another has helped build the powerhouse.

“This team found a lot of success in their youth years,” Rexroat said. “We’ve been with them for a long time. They made it to state both of their years in junior high, and then they had success in their freshman and junior varsity years.”

The Bombers have five seniors that play crucial roles on the team and bring strong leadership to the table.

“All five of my seniors have pretty important roles on our lineup,” Rexroat said, “Kaitlyn (Robinson) played defense for me last year, and this year she stepped up and took over our offense by running by setting this year and she's done a good job spreading our offense out and giving it to different hitters.

"Sarah (Stufflebeam) has been my Libero for two years now and she brings tons of ball control to the game. She’s passing at a 2.0 or better which really helps us and allows Kaitlyn to feed it to whoever she wants in that frontline.

"Kennedy (Adair), is playing six rotations for me this season and she's usually been our kill leader every game this season. She does a nice job putting the ball down at pivotal moments.

"Ally Thorman, who's in the middle this year for us and has had a great season. She was injured last season and had to really work hard last season on trying to get better and this year she's back at full maximum jump heights and really brings a lot of energy and offense to our lineup. And then I have Allison Stortzum who is also hitting on the outside. All my hitters are hitting positive and Allison is also contributing to our offense this year.”

Rexroat is excited with the team’s momentum heading into the playoffs and spoke about a feat that no other volleyball team in Bomber history has managed to do as they secured the No. 1 seed in their sectional.

“I'm feeling pretty good right now,” Rexroat said. “We just beat (Quincy Notre Dame) last week, right before regional seedings were due so we ended up getting the No. 1 seed in our sectional which hasn't happened ever. We're trying to take it one game at a time and get through the season.”

The Bombers’ win over QND was an important one for the team as the Raiders are one of the top ranked 2A teams in Illinois and beat the Bombers in both of their matchups last season, booting them out of the playoffs in the sectional championship.

“I think what meant the most to them is that we don’t have to have such a mental block when we play QND,” Rexroat said. “They are such a strong program and they’re hard to beat anytime of the year, they’re hard to play against and they always play a really good game against us. We had two tough losses against them last season and they took us out in the sectional championship, so it was fun for them to be at The Pit and take that win.”

Macomb’s second loss came in the championship game of their most recent tournament against the Limestone Rockets.

Rexroat said that the game was an important learning experience for the team to get used to a faster pace of play against another strong Illinois team.

“We’re trying to find those tournaments so that we can play faster paced games,” Rexroat said. “Right now, it seems like it's taking us a little bit of time to adjust to the speed and then once we do, we're able to make those adjustments and start executing. So playing those kinds of teams during the weekends helps get us prepared for postseason games.”

The Bombers have a busy schedule as they look ahead to the postseason, including a first-ever tournament for the program which Rexroat hopes will help prepare the team for playoff competition.

“We have a big tournament at QND this year right before the postseason starts and that's brand new for us,” Rexroat said. “They've never done this before so I'm excited to see if that maybe helps us get us playing some faster volleyball against some really tough teams right before the postseason.”

The Bombers head on the road for their next matchup for a non-conference matchup against Elmwood on Thursday at 6 p.m..

Comments / 1

Related
Q985

Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois

Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
PEORIA, IL
Pen City Current

Patel takes shot at local redemption center

FORT MADISON - The idea of a redemption center in Fort Madison has been missing the mark for the past 10 years, but a plan out on the west end of town just might work. Ankit Patel, who's family owns Quicker Liquor has opened a location in the same strip mall just a unit west of the liquor store to start taking cans and bottles.
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 15, 2022

Isabella Brown,19, Quincy, for Disobeying a Stop Sign at 9th and Madison on 10/15/22. PTC 121. Galen Richardson,49, Quincy, for FTA- Stealing. Lodged 147. Shelby N. Rose (19) Quincy, Illinois for Speeding, NTA, 186. Jennifer R. Staff (40) Quincy,Illinois for Operate Uninsured, NTA, 186. Kamylle J. Banks (23) Quincy, Illinois...
QUINCY, IL
WCIA

Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
CHATHAM, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

From jams and jellies, to salsas and savory condiments. New shop coming to Seminary St.

A business that grew out of a stand at the Galesburg Farmer’s Market will soon open a store in the heart of historic Seminary Street. Malley Farms, a locally-owned cottage food producer featuring everything from unique jams and jellies, to salsas and savory condiments, will lease a soon-to-be-vacant building directly north of Landmark Cafe & Creperie on South Seminary Street.
GALESBURG, IL
Pen City Current

PAW breaks ground on animal shelter

FORT MADISON - Officials with PAW Animal Shelter, donors, and Schickedanz Construction broke ground Thursday afternoon on the shelter's new facility. Ground had already been scraped and leveled off as golden shovels dipped into the fresh soil just north of the current facility at 2031 48th Street. PAW Director Sandy...
FORT MADISON, IA
wmay.com

Two Dead In Crash Late Friday South Of Chatham

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden, and the other was a 31-year-old male from Beardstown. Names of...
CHATHAM, IL
Local 4 WHBF

1 sent to hospital after Galesburg fire

The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 11:30 p.m. on October 13th. Fire crews found a detached garage with heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure. Three stations and 12 personnel quickly extinguished the fire using multiple hose lines. The siding was melted on the vacant house due to the extreme heat. A woman was […]
GALESBURG, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4

The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
1027superhits.com

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
wmay.com

Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
CHATHAM, IL
Pen City Current

Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands

FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

FM plant celebrates 50th year in operation

FORT MADISON - It's been under multiple corporate brands, but the Conagra facility that produces about 4 million cans of food products daily, rolled over 50 years in operation with a celebration Sunday in Fort Madison. Plant Manager Bryan Langerud said the secret to the 50 years isn't such a...
FORT MADISON, IA
1470 WMBD

Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed in Knox County

GALESBURG, Ill. — The CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was jailed Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on charges of federal tax and mail fraud. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody on a “temporary...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found

MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony.
MAQUON, IL
wlds.com

JPD Officer Saves Pets, Home During Early Morning Fire Sunday

No one was injured when a mobile home caught fire early Sunday morning. According to a Jacksonville Fire Department report, crews were dispatched to a structure fire in a mobile home located at 1042 East Morton Avenue at 1:39 am Sunday. Mike Hopper with the Jacksonville Fire Department says the...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed, accused of marijuana use before trial

GALESBURG (25 News Now) - The chief executive officer of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was behind bars Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on federal tax and mail fraud violations. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody...
GALESBURG, IL
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

1K+
Followers
994
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy