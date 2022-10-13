Read full article on original website
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/17
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Our Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Imaging Center provided 20 free mammograms on Saturday, October 15th, as part of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s gift to our community (along with a donation from our hospital). They will hold another free clinic on October 29th. By the end of the month October, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation will have provided 60 free mammograms to uninsured women over forty!
Another Successful Help-A-Child Benefit In The Books
The 15th Annual Help-A-Child Benefit was hailed by organizers as another success for children served by Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, four local foster families and toward scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors by Masonic Lodges who participate in and help put on the annual event.
168 Stew Cook Sites To Choose From At The 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival
Tickets Are $8 Each For A Bowl And All-You-Can-Eat Of Stew Or 4 For $28 For Through Friday; Quarts Are $15. Almost 170 stew cook sites and projected perfect weather should make for a memorable 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival for the entire family on Saturday. The festival, presented...
Trunk or Treat October 2022
Area churches are hosting alternatives to tricks and treat again this year. Here is a partial list. If your organization would like to placed on this list, email your into to [email protected]. St. James Catholic Church in Sulphur Springs, TX will host a Trunk or Treat October 31st from...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Bookings
Deputies arrested 44-year-old Wendy Ann Wilder of Sulphur Springs at the Hopkins County Courthouse after the judge revoked her bond on a pending charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her new bond is $150,000. Lyndon Kyle Sillings. A Greenville man, known by Hopkins County Deputies to be wanted on...
Extra-strength flu shot recommended for senior citizens, East Texas pharmacist weighs in
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The CDC recommends that people 65 and older get the extra-strength flu vaccine this season. Sonny Krezdorn, pharmacist and owner of Rose City Pharmacy, said although it’s recommended, if the extra-strength shot isn’t available, the regular flu shot is great too. “Everybody should get the flu shot every year, it is […]
New Senior Center A Step Closer To Construction With Signing Of Grant Contract
Sulphur Springs is one step closer to construction on a new senior center. City Manager Marc Maxwell signed the contract with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Thursday, Sept. 13, 2022, for a $2.4 million grant to help with cost of constructing a new activity building for senior citizens.
City of Tyler collecting bulky items for free this week
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. “Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, […]
KLTV
Former Tyler attorney shares his experience living with Lewy Body Dementia
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Don Kent was a Tyler attorney for many years and spent much of his career defending liability cases and medical malpractice suits. Starting in 2016 Kent said he began experiencing strange symptoms. “All of sudden I went from being rather mild and well under control, very...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Bookings
Titus County arrested 31-year-old Sierra Abbott of Talco on Red River County warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a Revocation of Surety warrant for Possession, Use, Inhaling, or Ingesting of a Volatile Chemical. The judge denied the bond on the Red River County warrants.
Meal A Day Menu – October 17-21, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of October 17-21 2022 includes:. Monday, Oct. 17 — Cajun...
sachsenews.com
Property tax bills mailed to residents
Property owners can expect to receive their tax bills this month as taxing entities notify individuals about the amount of tax they owe to the county, city and school district. Tax offices began mailing tax bills to property owners in October ahead of the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline for paying...
Dinner Bell Menu for October 19th, 2022
City National Bank is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Dinner Bell is so grateful for their continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – Oct. 10-16, 2022
Theresa Wells, 57 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2022, on a Wood County Warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Keri Joseph Garner, 19 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2022, for Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone. Christopher Byrd, 28...
Chamber Connection – Oct. 12: Stew Festival, Youth Expo, Help-A-Child Benefit Coming Up
Stew Tickets Available Now At Local Banks; Stew Merchandise, Quart Tickets On Sale At Chamber Office. Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for...
2 Arrested, Search Warrant Executed At Fisher Street Residence
Two people were arrested and a search warrant was executed at a Fisher Street residence last week, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs-Hopkins County Special Crimes Unit Lt. Mark Estes reported taking Fernando Montes De Oca and Malissa Louise “Nana” Larey into custody upon arrival at 10:03 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at their Fisher Street residence.
Hopkins County Commissioners Court, Fire Department Observe Fire Prevention Week
Residents Reminded To Change Batteries In Smoke Detectors, Have A Fire Escape Plan. Hopkins County Commissioners Court and Hopkins County Fire Department are joining agencies across the country in observing Oct. 9-15, 2022, as Fire Prevention Week, and encourage others to do the same. Hopkins County Fire Marshal Andy Endsley...
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
Meal-A-Day Board Approves Part-Time Paid Position To Coordinate Program, Volunteers
The Meal A Day Board has approved a paid part-time position for 25 hours a week to manage the daily operations and the volunteers. Below is a description of the job and what Meal-A-Day does, for potential applicants that are not familiar with the program. Meal A Day is a...
Sulphur Bluff Team Named Grand Champion At Help-A-Child Benefit Ag Mechanics Build Off
The first ever Help-A-Child Benefit Ag Mechanics Team Build Off was a huge success Friday, with all 35 teams commended by the judges for their welding skills, safety practices and use of PPE, and manner in which they worked together as a team. In the end, however, only the teams constructing the top four ranked smokers went home with awards.
KSST Radio
