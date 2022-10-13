ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce celebrates growth of local tech company

By Dallas Parker
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8Lf9_0iXprZXF00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Wednesday morning members of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce headed over to Will McComb Drive for a ribbon cutting. But Wednesday’s ribbon cutting wasn’t for a brand new business, instead, it was for a growing tech solutions company called Tecvox.

Tecvox is a division of the Amphenol Corporation, which is a Fortune 500 company. The group engineers many of the charging and connectivity solutions you find in many vehicles.

More students complain about unhealthy living conditions in AAMU dorms

The company is based in Huntsville, but Tecvox has products all over the world. Their solutions can even be found in luxury foreign cars like Maserati, Porsche, and Fiat.

Wednesday, the group of about 45 employees celebrated a new space after outgrowing the old office, and they’re hoping to curate some fresh ideas.

Now that the company is in a bigger space, News 19 is told they hope to expand the number of employees in the future.

“The expansion gives us the opportunity to increase our service to customers and to win more business with new customers,” said Senior Director of Engineering and Product Development, Ovetta Hobson. ” This will provide opportunities for Tecvox to add more talent to our team here in Huntsville. The expansion gives us more space to innovate, design, and develop our product line and expand our reach within the automotive community.”

To learn more about the products Tecvox designs, visit their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Madison City BOE celebrates 25 years

On Oct. 16, 1997, the Madison City Board of Education was formed, and on this anniversary, Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said the parents and local leaders who worked to form the school district 25 years ago hoped to provide local children with the best possible education. He said that mission continues to this day.
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Construction starts on downtown Huntsville hotel, now larger than first planned

Construction has started on a new hotel in downtown Huntsville, a project long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel also grew bigger during the delay. The Autograph Collection by Marriott will be built at the southwest corner of the reconstructed parking garage on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. The hotel, originally approved by the city council in March 2019, planned to have six floors and 187 rooms.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
RAINSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter

If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

New seafood restaurant, brewpub coming to downtown Huntsville

The number 25 is one of the things they have in common. Fran Bolden was born on the 25th of September and Jerrel Wynn on October 25. Bolden and Wynn are not only romantic partners, they’re business partners in a new seafood restaurant/brewpub called Catch 25 coming to downtown Huntsville. The venture’s name is a play on their shared numeral, the seafood thing and the phrase “catch-22,” which refers to contradictory conditions.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
utv44.com

Alabama teacher under fire for drag queen video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WPMI) — A middle school teacher in Huntsville is at the center of controversy this morning after taking part in Drag Queen StoryTime. A video of the event went viral last week, focusing on a suggestive joke he made. Now the teacher says he is getting backlash...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy