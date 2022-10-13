Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce celebrates growth of local tech company

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Wednesday morning members of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce headed over to Will McComb Drive for a ribbon cutting. But Wednesday’s ribbon cutting wasn’t for a brand new business, instead, it was for a growing tech solutions company called Tecvox.

Tecvox is a division of the Amphenol Corporation, which is a Fortune 500 company. The group engineers many of the charging and connectivity solutions you find in many vehicles.

The company is based in Huntsville, but Tecvox has products all over the world. Their solutions can even be found in luxury foreign cars like Maserati, Porsche, and Fiat.

Wednesday, the group of about 45 employees celebrated a new space after outgrowing the old office, and they’re hoping to curate some fresh ideas.

Now that the company is in a bigger space, News 19 is told they hope to expand the number of employees in the future.

“The expansion gives us the opportunity to increase our service to customers and to win more business with new customers,” said Senior Director of Engineering and Product Development, Ovetta Hobson. ” This will provide opportunities for Tecvox to add more talent to our team here in Huntsville. The expansion gives us more space to innovate, design, and develop our product line and expand our reach within the automotive community.”

To learn more about the products Tecvox designs, visit their website .

