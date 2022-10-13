Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford EcoSport Incentive Offers 1.9 Percent APR In October 2022
During October 2022, the only Ford EcoSport incentive is an offer for 1.9 percent APR financing for 60 months in select markets. FoMoCo is also offering a second financing incentive of 3.9 percent APR for 60 months in others regions. Ford EcoSport Incentives. Below, we’re listing the Ford EcoSport discount...
fordauthority.com
Decent Chunk Of Ford Owners Have $1,000+ Monthly Payments
There’s been a new trend among new Ford owners, as they often opt for vehicles like SUVs that are outfitted with plenty of features. However, these models typically carry a much higher price tag that reflects their myriad features and conveniences, and a recent report by Edmunds indicates that monthly payments among new Ford owners have certainly followed suit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Enhanced Adaptive Cruise Control System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an enhanced adaptive cruise control system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 8th, 2021, published on October 13th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0324448. The Ford Authority Take. A relatively new technology in the ever-expanding suite of driver-assist...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Sales Helping Automaker Gain Bigger Slice Of Segment
Ford EV sales have been growing steadily over the past several months, helping the automaker claim more and more market share with each passing month and quarter. However, while sales of all-electric vehicles are growing in general, Ford EV sales are outpacing the segment on a regular basis, and that also held true in the month of September, as the automaker recently revealed via its latest monthly sales report.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Production Information Revealed: Video
Thus far, the Ford F-150 Lightning has proven an elusive buy for interested shoppers, thanks mostly to the fact that demand for the EV pickup far exceeds the automaker’s production capacity. With dealer inventory turning in just eight days as well and order banks for the fleet-focused Pro with the extended range battery already closed, many have been left wondering if and when they’ll be able to get their hands on a 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, even as production is expected to reach 150k units next year. Now, Long McArthur Ford in Salina, Kansas has revealed much of this information in the informative video below.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Outsells 4Runner, Narrows Gap With Wrangler During Q3 2022
Ford Bronco sales posted healthy increases in the United States and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Bronco deliveries totaled 31,545 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 235 percent compared to 9,403 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-250 XLT SuperCab: Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new Ford Super Duty was revealed in late September 2022, finally giving us a good look at the 2023 Ford F-250 in full. The heavy duty pickup launched with new interior and exterior styling, along with a brand new powerhouse under the hood and plenty of new features to boot. Recently, Ford Authority had the chance to get a good look at the new Ford F-350 Limited in person, and now, we’ve spotted a Ford F-250 XLT SuperCab out and about for the first time.
fordauthority.com
Ford Benchmarking 2024 Ford Mustang Against Toyota Supra
Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority spotted a Toyota Supra in the hands of The Blue Oval, sporting the telltale yellow sticker on its windshield that denotes its status as a Ford-owned vehicle. After a two-decade hiatus, the Toyota Supra returned for the 2020 model year as a rival to the Ford Mustang. With that in mind, it makes sense that the automaker would want to benchmark the Supra for comparison against its own product, and recently, sources familiar with the matter confirmed that the Supra is now being tested against the 2024 Ford Mustang.
fordauthority.com
Ford Puma Wins Small Family Car Of The Year For 2023
The Ford Puma has been a popular vehicle since its launch in Europe, ranking as that region’s 20th most registered vehicle in 2021 and winning the Best Car for New Drivers in the UK award from Auto Trader. Now considered one of the Blue Oval’s “Icons,” the Ford Puma has also added a couple of special variants and some new features in recent months, helping to keep the crossover fresh in a competitive market. Now, the Ford Puma has once again been recognized – this time by Parkers, which has named it the 2023 Small Family Car of the Year for the third consecutive year.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Features An All-New Cab
The 2023 Ford Super Duty is an all-new model, representing a redesign for the popular pickup, even though it may look quite a bit like the current-gen example. There are many new features present throughout the 2023 Super Duty that differentiate it from its predecessor, however, and that list includes a brand new cab, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over Parking Lamp Flickering Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022-2023 Ford Bronco Sport models over a parking lamp flickering issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the parking lights may flicker when the headlights are activated. In turn, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, which refers to “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”
Is China Really Using Ex-UK Military Pilots For Tactics Insights? Sure Seems Like it
PLAAFThe U.K. Ministry of Defense admits that dozens of its veteran military pilots are now assisting the Chinese, notably in fighter tactics.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Borla Performance Sound System Revealed
While all-electric vehicles don’t have quite as many moving parts as their ICE-powered counterparts, some aftermarket offerings for the Ford Mustang Mach-E have begun surfacing in recent months, a list that includes adjustable front and rear sway bars from Steeda. While it lacks the audible grunt of a traditional V8-powered Mustang, the Mach-E does come from the factory with in-vehicle sounds that are designed to somewhat compensate for its overall quietness, but now, the aftermarket is getting in on that action courtesy of the new Borla Performance Sound System for the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heads To Auction For Ian Relief
A few weeks ago, Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc across Florida and other parts of the Southeastern U.S., leaving a considerable amount of destruction in its path. FoMoCo sprung into action by helping to provide shelter for those displaced by the storm while also donating $1 million to emergency relief organizations and lending out Ford F-150 PowerBoost and Ford F-150 Lightning pickups to emergency personnel as well. Now, as has been the case many times in the past, this 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition – the last year for the S550-gen model – will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson’s Houston auction later this month, with all proceeds going to Hurricane Ian relief this time around.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Rear Seat Safety Features Rated Above Average
Even before the sixth-generation Ford Bronco launched for the 2021 model year, FoMoCo was clear that the new SUV was able to meet federal crash standards even with its various components removed – things that include the roof, doors, and even the fenders and quarter panels. That attention to detail has shown up in recent crash testing as well, with the Ford Bronco acing the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) driver-side small overlap crash test – a test that its chief rival, the Jeep Wrangler, proceeded to fail. Now, the Bronco has performed well in yet another safety test – this time, Consumer Reports‘ rear seat safety features evaluation.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealers With Lincoln Stores Face Huge EV Charging Bill
Ford recently revealed the details regarding what its dealers must do if they want to become EV certified, including the fact that it will offer two tiers – Model e Certified and Model e Elite. Aside from featuring 100 percent digital sales at fixed prices, the two levels feature different investment requirements ranging from $500,000 to $1.2 million. Certified dealers will only be able to sell a small batch of EVs per year, however, while those that choose to forgo the certification will get another shot at it in a few years. Meanwhile, Lincoln dealers will get their own set of standards as the luxury brand prepares to roll out four new EVs by 2026, including a required investment of up to $900,000, as Ford Authority reported last week. However, Ford dealers with Lincoln stores will face an even bigger bill, according to Automotive News.
fordauthority.com
Edison And Ford Winter Estates Survive Ian Mostly Unscathed
A few weeks ago, Hurricane Ian tore across Florida and various other parts of the Southeastern United States, leaving a considerable amount of destruction in its path. Ford quickly sprung into action, proving vehicles and financial support to help victims of the storm, and an upcoming 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition charity auction at Barrett-Jackson aims to raise even more money for that same purpose. Regardless, with quite a few homes and other structures destroyed by the storm, many have wondered how the Edison and Ford winter estates in Fort Myers, Florida faired, but luckily, both seem to be in good condition in spite of the state of the surrounding area.
fordauthority.com
Some 2022 Ford Escape Orders Face Cancellation
The current-gen Ford Escape debuted for the 2020 model year, with a refreshed version of the popular crossover set to debut soon and launch for the 2023 model year. However, amid various supply chain issues that have caused production problems for over two years now, Ford has been closing order banks early and even canceling orders for a number of its models, then pushing those orders to the next model year. Now, that will also be the case with the 2022 Ford Escape, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
fordauthority.com
Ford Craiova Assembly Plant Temporarily Lays Off Workers
Ford Motor Company – along with the rest of the automotive manufacturing world – has been slowed by supply chain-related production issues for some time now, with new ones popping up seemingly on a daily basis. This has prompted the automaker to temporarily suspend production at many of its plants over the past two-plus years when parts just aren’t readily available, as well as build incomplete vehicles that are awaiting those elusive parts. Now, this phenomenon is affecting the Ford Craiova Assembly plant in Romania as well, according to SeeNews.
Comments / 0