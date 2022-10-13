Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Some Lincoln Dealers Will Have To Spend $900K To Sell EVs
Ford recently revealed all of the pertinent details regarding what its dealers will need to do if they want to become EV certified, including the fact that it will offer two tiers – Model e Certified and Model e Elite. Aside from featuring 100 percent digital sales at fixed prices, the two levels feature different investment requirements ranging from $500,000 to $1.2 million. Certified dealers will only be able to sell a small batch of EVs per year, however, while those that choose to forgo the certification will get another shot at it in a few years. Meanwhile, Lincoln dealers will get their own set of standards as the luxury brand prepares to roll out four new EVs by 2026, including a required investment of up to $900,000, according to Automotive News.
fordauthority.com
Decent Chunk Of Ford Owners Have $1,000+ Monthly Payments
There’s been a new trend among new Ford owners, as they often opt for vehicles like SUVs that are outfitted with plenty of features. However, these models typically carry a much higher price tag that reflects their myriad features and conveniences, and a recent report by Edmunds indicates that monthly payments among new Ford owners have certainly followed suit.
fordauthority.com
FoMoCo Average Transaction Price Down Two Percent Last Month
Over the past couple of years, supply chain issues stemming from a variety of global events – including the pandemic – have thrown a giant wrench into the automotive industry, slowing production and leading to previous little inventory on dealer lots. As a result, prices have steadily increased, month-over-month – along with interest rates and consumers’ appetite for pricey features – which has led to a large number of Ford and Lincoln owners paying more than $1,000 a month for their respective vehicles. As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, however, Ford brand average transaction pricing actually dropped two percent in September, while Lincoln’s ATP rose two percent. As far as the entire Blue Oval family, FoMoCo average transaction pricing was down nearly two percent last month, according to new data from Kelley Blue Book.
fordauthority.com
Over One Third Of Lincoln Owners Have $1,000+ Monthly Bill
Anyone that has shopped for a vehicle over the past two years or so is painfully aware that prices have skyrocketed during that time period, mostly due to a lack of supply stemming from various constraints and high demand. But even before the pandemic caused a major disturbance in the automotive market, new vehicles were getting more expensive as automakers add more and more sophisticated electronics and features to those vehicles. Thus, perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that over a third of Ford F-150 owners are paying more than $1,000 a month for those vehicles, as Ford Authority reported earlier this week, but this statistic also applies to Lincoln owners in general, according to data from Edmunds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
Ford EcoSport Incentive Offers 1.9 Percent APR In October 2022
During October 2022, the only Ford EcoSport incentive is an offer for 1.9 percent APR financing for 60 months in select markets. FoMoCo is also offering a second financing incentive of 3.9 percent APR for 60 months in others regions. Ford EcoSport Incentives. Below, we’re listing the Ford EcoSport discount...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Gets Enhanced Integrated Tailgate Step
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was unveiled in late September 2022, bringing important tech upgrades to the heavy duty truck family, such as embedded 5G capability, Trailer Navigation and Pro Power Onboard. Additionally, the all-new pickup also gains some notable upgrades to the Integrated Tailgate Step, according to the engineer in charge of the Super Duty team, who explained the changes to Ford Authority at the reveal event in Kentucky.
fordauthority.com
Ford Evos Spotted Testing In Colorado
The all-new Ford Evos launched in China back in November of 2021, bringing a fresh face to the Chinese market. The stylish crossover hasn’t ventured out of the Asian country so far, but it has been spotted undergoing testing in the U.S. Ford Authority has spotted one driving around in Michigan, followed by an Evos ST-Line again in the state. Several units have been spied hanging around Dearborn in various forms as well. We’ve spied yet another camouflaged example tooling around in Colorado, possibly undergoing high-altitude testing.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Finalist For 2023 Green Truck Of The Year
The Ford F-150 Lightning has been recognized as an exemplary product as of late. It has become a finalist for the North American Truck of the Year award and recently made the Wards Auto 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems list for its impressive electric powertrain. It was also listed on the Top 100 New Technologies Of 2021 List, praised for its status as as feat of human ingenuity. Now, the F-150 Lightning has been recognized yet again, this time as a finalist for Green Car Journal’s 2023 Green Truck of the Year award.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-250 XLT SuperCab: Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new Ford Super Duty was revealed in late September 2022, finally giving us a good look at the 2023 Ford F-250 in full. The heavy duty pickup launched with new interior and exterior styling, along with a brand new powerhouse under the hood and plenty of new features to boot. Recently, Ford Authority had the chance to get a good look at the new Ford F-350 Limited in person, and now, we’ve spotted a Ford F-250 XLT SuperCab out and about for the first time.
fordauthority.com
Extremely Clean 1994 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Up For Auction
Stumbling across a first- or second-generation Ford Explorer up for sale or auction is always a big deal, considering the SUVs’ age in this year of 2022. Many of these vehicles were driven hard by families, but some have survived in a well-cared-for state, and this 1994 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition up for grabs on Cars & Bids certainly fits the bill.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Buyers In U.S. Not Really Looking To Go Green
With the all-electric vehicle segment growing faster than expected and more and more products launching in that space as time goes by, automakers are working to differentiate their respective offerings from the rest of the pack. For Ford, that means creating vehicles that aren’t just all-electric versions of its existing models, but rather, making compelling products that aren’t just a little bit better – but ones that are “insanely great,” as Darren Palmer, vice president of electric vehicle programs for Ford Model e, recently stated. However, the automaker also knows that Ford EV buyers aren’t necessarily looking to go green, per se, but rather, they’re more interested in purchasing truly compelling products, as Emma Bergg, Ford’s director of communications for electric vehicles, recently explained to CarsGuide.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Frunk Wins Over Sandy Munro: Video
After dissecting a Ford Mustang Mach-E and analyzing all of its various components such as the EV crossover’s front end, battery tray, and suspension, Sandy Munro – an engineer and YouTuber – has now set his sites on the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning – or more specifically, its frunk. We’ve already seen that there are some pretty interesting things in the giant space that would typically hold an engine in the Lightning’s ICE counterpart, including part of a propulsion system underneath it that’s good enough to earn a spot on Wards’ 10 Best list, and now, we’re getting a much more detailed look under the hood courtesy of Munro himself.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Lineup Adds New Bronze-Themed Package
Bronze accents are all the rage these days, and Ford even acknowledged that many customers are seeking out bronze aftermarket wheels to add a little personal touch to their vehicles. Until now, though, there hasn’t been a Blue Oval vehicle to sport bronze elements right off the assembly line, but that’s all changing with the 2024 Ford Mustang. Buyers of the new pony car can opt for the classy Bronze Design Series Appearance Package, which is set to join the lineup next year.
fordauthority.com
Ford Benchmarking 2024 Ford Mustang Against Toyota Supra
Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority spotted a Toyota Supra in the hands of The Blue Oval, sporting the telltale yellow sticker on its windshield that denotes its status as a Ford-owned vehicle. After a two-decade hiatus, the Toyota Supra returned for the 2020 model year as a rival to the Ford Mustang. With that in mind, it makes sense that the automaker would want to benchmark the Supra for comparison against its own product, and recently, sources familiar with the matter confirmed that the Supra is now being tested against the 2024 Ford Mustang.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco For Australia Would Be Locally Converted Vehicle
FoMoCo has made it quite clear in recent months that the Ford Bronco likely won’t be heading to Australia, even though it will be sold in Europe – albeit in left-hand drive configuration only. The automaker currently has no plans to build a right-hand drive version of the SUV, even as it considers rolling out a series of new off-road experiences in a country that has shown a strong desire for rugged vehicles. However, in a recent interview with Drive, Diane Craig, the boss of Ford’s international markets division, didn’t entirely close the door on bringing the Ford Bronco to Australia in left-hand drive configuration, though it would likely require relying on local companies to then convert it to right-hand drive for customers.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Boat Launching Detection System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a boat launching detection system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on March 31st, 2021, published on October 6th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0314996. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of towing-related patents in recent months,...
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over Parking Lamp Flickering Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022-2023 Ford Bronco Sport models over a parking lamp flickering issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the parking lights may flicker when the headlights are activated. In turn, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, which refers to “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”
fordauthority.com
Honda CR-V Is Now The Top 2022 Ford Maverick Conquest
The 2022 Ford Maverick has so far proved to be a popular vehicle that tends to attract buyers looking to upgrade from a sedan or crossover into the pickup family. Back in March, Ford revealed that the Honda Civic was the top conquest vehicle for the pickup, and it seems the Maverick has proved to be a formidable competitor against yet another Honda product, as it turns out the Honda CR-V is now the vehicle that’s most often traded in for a new Maverick.
fordauthority.com
Custom 2022 Ford Bronco Heads To Auction For Good Cause
Over the years, a number of Blue Oval-based builds and experiences have been auctioned off for charity, including a lunch with CEO Jim Farley at this year’s Monterey Car Week, as well as the one-off 2021 Ford Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition. Now, that trend continues with this custom 2022 Ford Bronco Outer Banks, which is currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer with all proceeds from the sale going to benefit the Boston Children’s Hospital, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing pediatric healthcare, education, research, and community service.
