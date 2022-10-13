71-year-old woman fatally struck by SUV in Newport News

Police in Newport News are investigating after a 71-year-old woman was hit and killed by a an SUV Thursday afternoon.

It happened right before 10:15 a.m. at Warwick Boulevard and Merry Oaks Drive, according to information from the police department. Officers arrived to find a woman who had been hit by an SUV as she tried to cross Warwick Boulevard. Police did not release her name.

Police said the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed in the case.