ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

71-year-old woman fatally struck by SUV in Newport News

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0iXpqE8b00

Police in Newport News are investigating after a 71-year-old woman was hit and killed by a an SUV Thursday afternoon.

It happened right before 10:15 a.m. at Warwick Boulevard and Merry Oaks Drive, according to information from the police department. Officers arrived to find a woman who had been hit by an SUV as she tried to cross Warwick Boulevard. Police did not release her name.

Police said the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed in the case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbtw.com

16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Portsmouth. According to police, the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact and possession of a firearm by a minor. These charges stem from...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Man shot walking down Teach Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — One man is hurt after a shooting in Hampton Monday evening. The Hampton Police Division tweeted about the incident that happened in the 600 block of Teach Street at around 5:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital...
HAMPTON, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police officer assaulted during fight at Highland Springs HS

A Henrico County Police officer was assaulted and suffered minor injuries while trying to break up a large fight at Highland Springs High School Monday morning, police said. The fight began among a handful of students shortly after 9 a.m. and quickly escalated into a larger fight, according to police. A school resource officer used pepper spray to try to separate the participants but was assaulted and injured during that attempt, police said in a statement.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police investigating early morning shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are working to learn what led up to an early morning shooting in the city. It was just before 4 Saturday morning when first responders got a call about someone being shot. When police got to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, they tell us they found a man […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13newsnow.com

Hampton Police release surveillance images

Hampton Police released surveillance images of Timothy Truitt and an unidentified man carrying children out of a store on Sunday, October 16. Police are looking for two missing children, last seen with Truitt, who is their father. Hampton Police said they are looking for two children, ages 2 and 1,...
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy